Mariners Deal Stork to Wichita

December 27, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have traded forward Luke Stork to the Wichita Thunder in exchange for future considerations. The move comes after the Mariners recently added a trio of forwards (Morgan Adams-Moisan, Greg Chase, and Louie Rowe) to the active roster.

Stork is a rookie from Pittsburgh, PA who joined the Mariners from Ohio State University, where he graduated in 2018. In four years with the Buckeyes, Stork played 143 games scoring 17 goals and adding 29 assists. On October 11th, two days before the regular season opener, the Mariners acquired Stork from the South Carolina Stingrays for defenseman Chris Leone. Stork made his professional debut on October 19th and registered an assist in a 6-4 loss to the Reading Royals. He went pointless until December 9th, but has assists in three of his last six games. Stork is still seeking his first professional goal.

