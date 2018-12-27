Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

VENUE: Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

DATE: Thursday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (14-11-3-0) head north to start a three-in-three set against the Jacksonville Icemen (17-11-1-0). The Solar Bears will duel the Icemen at Veterans Memorial Arena tonight and tomorrow before returning home on Saturday for the final match of the weekend. Orlando holds a 2-1-0-0 series lead against Jacksonville, with the most recent victory coming in a 4-2 decision at Jacksonville on Dec. 12.

LeBLANC SET TO PLAY IN 100TH PRO GAME:Second-year forward Chris LeBlanc will play in his 100th career pro game tonight. The Winthrop, Massachusetts native has logged 41 career points (14g-27a) in 99 career games, 86 of which have been with Orlando. With 15 points (4g-11a) in 26 games in 2018-19, the 2013 Ottawa Senators draft pick is six points away from matching his rookie point total from last season.

KALK EXPECTED TO DRESS:Rookie forward Corey Kalk is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight after missing the previous three games. Kalk leads the Solar Bears in scoring against the Icemen this season, with four points (3g-1a) in two games.

TAMMELA TOO:Jonne Tammela is also projected to be back in the lineup tonight after missing the last five contests. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect had nine points (3g-6a) over his last six games.

DONAGHEY ENJOYING CAREER SEASON:Defenseman Cody Donaghey's three-point outing against Florida last Saturday allowed the blueliner to surpass his point total from last season. The second-year pro has 17 points (6g-11a) through 28 games with Orlando, eclipsing the 16 points (9g-7a) he managed in 55 combined games with the Brampton Beast and Belleville Senators in 2017-18. Donaghey, Michael Brodzinski and Mike Monfredo are the lone skaters on the roster who have played in every game this season for the Solar Bears.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears remain in Jacksonville to face the Icemen on Friday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to battle Jacksonville at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the game.

