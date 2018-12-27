Third Period Surge Overcomes IceMen

Despite taking an early lead and holding it for forty minutes, Jacksonville was unable to overcome a third period surge by the Orlando Solar Bears. Christophe Lalancette got the scoring started for the Icemen, against his former team, on a power play in the first. Orlando's Jonne Tammela kept the Solar Bears from heading scoreless into the first intermission, on his way to a hat trick. His third goal would be the game-winner for the Bears.

FINAL: Jacksonville 3 - Orlando 4

SCORING 1 2 3 T

Orlando 1 0 3 4

Jacksonville 2 0 1 3

SHOTS 1 2 3 T

Orlando 9 5 12 26

Jacksonville 10 11 15 36

PP PIMS

Orlando 0 / 3 10 min / 5 inf

Jacksonville 1 / 4 8 min / 4 inf

Pd Team Time Goal, Assists Type

1st JAX 6:22 C. Lalancette (Fortier, Ladd)) PP

1st JAX 12:21 G. Ladd (Fortier, Rabbit)

1st ORL 18:53 J. Tammela (Kalk, Monfredo)

3rd ORL 3:14 J. Tammela (Donaghey, Foget)

3rd ORL 8:12 M. Robinson (LeBlanc, Gogol)

3rd JAX 10:49 M. Fortier (Ladd, Rabbit)

3rd ORL 14:49 J. Tammela (Brodzinski, Donaghey)

Three Stars

1. ORL - Tammela

2. ORL - LeBlanc

3. ORL - Boes

Ice Cubes

--Last time Christophe Lalancette played at Veterans Memorial Arena, it was in a Solar Bears sweater. He was the first to score tonight against his former team and it was his first of the season.

--Maxime Fortier (1G, 2A) and Garrett Ladd (1G, 2A) had a hand in each of the Icemen's three goals tonight. They both have goals in back-to-back games.

--Maxime Fortier has five points in his last two games, while Garrett Ladd and Wacey Rabbit each have four.

--Of Jacksonville's five home losses, two have come at the hands of Orlando.

Next Game(s)

Friday, December 28 vs Orlando

