Third Period Surge Overcomes IceMen
December 27, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Despite taking an early lead and holding it for forty minutes, Jacksonville was unable to overcome a third period surge by the Orlando Solar Bears. Christophe Lalancette got the scoring started for the Icemen, against his former team, on a power play in the first. Orlando's Jonne Tammela kept the Solar Bears from heading scoreless into the first intermission, on his way to a hat trick. His third goal would be the game-winner for the Bears.
FINAL: Jacksonville 3 - Orlando 4
SCORING 1 2 3 T
Orlando 1 0 3 4
Jacksonville 2 0 1 3
SHOTS 1 2 3 T
Orlando 9 5 12 26
Jacksonville 10 11 15 36
PP PIMS
Orlando 0 / 3 10 min / 5 inf
Jacksonville 1 / 4 8 min / 4 inf
Pd Team Time Goal, Assists Type
1st JAX 6:22 C. Lalancette (Fortier, Ladd)) PP
1st JAX 12:21 G. Ladd (Fortier, Rabbit)
1st ORL 18:53 J. Tammela (Kalk, Monfredo)
3rd ORL 3:14 J. Tammela (Donaghey, Foget)
3rd ORL 8:12 M. Robinson (LeBlanc, Gogol)
3rd JAX 10:49 M. Fortier (Ladd, Rabbit)
3rd ORL 14:49 J. Tammela (Brodzinski, Donaghey)
Three Stars
1. ORL - Tammela
2. ORL - LeBlanc
3. ORL - Boes
Ice Cubes
--Last time Christophe Lalancette played at Veterans Memorial Arena, it was in a Solar Bears sweater. He was the first to score tonight against his former team and it was his first of the season.
--Maxime Fortier (1G, 2A) and Garrett Ladd (1G, 2A) had a hand in each of the Icemen's three goals tonight. They both have goals in back-to-back games.
--Maxime Fortier has five points in his last two games, while Garrett Ladd and Wacey Rabbit each have four.
--Of Jacksonville's five home losses, two have come at the hands of Orlando.
Next Game(s)
Friday, December 28 vs Orlando
