Stingrays to Host 'First Responders Night' March 30

December 27, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals, have announced a new promotion for their game on Saturday, Mar. 30 entitled First Responders Night presented by ABC News 4 and Crews Chevy that will honor recently retired Lt. Bob Beres (BARE-ez) of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The first 2,000 fans at the game vs. Florida that afternoon will receive a "Trooper Bob" Bobblehead.

A chief spokesperson for the Highway Patrol, Beres was best known for his use of social media and emojis. His creative social media tactics won him an Emmy Award for the "2016 Sober or Slammer!" public service announcement.

"When Trooper Bob announced his retirement in the fall, we wanted to honor him and his career in law enforcement," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "We are happy to celebrate his efforts while also honoring all of our local first responders in the Lowcountry community."

The bobblehead features Trooper Bob in his highway patrol uniform while standing on a stop sign. At his feet stand the emojis he famously used on Twitter to represent the highway patrol's initiative to prevent drunk driving. The highway patrol started using more emoji messaging, crafting an anti-drunk driving campaign based on Beres' tweets that went up on hundreds of billboards around the state.

"The Stingrays have always been a proud supporter of law enforcement and I'm honored to be of a part of this special event," Beres said.

After 25 years in law enforcement, the Summerville resident and spokesman widely known as "Trooper Bob" has retired and recently accepted a position with ABC News 4, providing real-time information about morning weekday traffic beginning Jan. 2.

More details about the night will be announced at a later date.

