Tulsa Blanked by Wichita

December 27, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - Ralph Cuddemi scored a power play goal 4:45 into the third period to break a scoreless deadlock and Stuart Skinner stopped all 31 shots as the Wichita Thunder (14-11-6) shut out the Tulsa Oilers (13-11-6) 1-0 Thursday at the BOK Center.

The two teams played through a scoreless first period locked in a goaltender's dual, as Tulsa's Devin Williams and Wichita's Stuart Skinner traded ten saves each on ten shots. The Oilers were unsuccessful on the lone power play of the period.

Tulsa opened up a narrow shots advantage in the second period, outshooting Wichita 12-10 in the frame, but again, both goaltenders closed the door. It was the first time an Oilers game has entered the third period 0-0.

Cuddemi scored his league-leading ninth power play goal to start and finish the scoring on Wichita's only power play, as Skinner earned his third shutout of the season.

The Oilers will celebrate Military Appreciation Night Friday, when Tulsa hosts the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05pm on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center.

