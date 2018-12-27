Mario Culina Takes Leave to Focus on Education

December 27, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND - The Newfoundland Growlers announced today that rookie goaltender Mario Culina has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the club to focus on academics.

Culina was undefeated, with a record of 5-0 coupled with a 2.20 GAA and .930 save percentage this season with the Newfoundland Growlers.

"It's not easy to choose to take a break from professional hockey and he's been outstanding for us when called upon." Said Head Coach, Ryane Clowe "The entire Growlers organization wishes him continued success off the ice"

The Growlers are back in action tomorrow after an extended holiday break in Reading, Pennsylvania as they take on the Royals. Puck drop is slated 8:30 PM and fans can tune in to the internet broadcast at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.