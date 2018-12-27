Sakellaropoulos Released from PTO

December 27, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced this evening that goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos has been released from his try-out contract with the AHL's Binghamton Devils.

Sakellaropoulos, 24, dressed for a pair of games with the Devils but did not see any game action.

The Tinley Park, Illinois native has appeared in 16 games for the Thunder so far this season including starting the past nine consecutive games in net. Sakellaropoulos has posted an 8-3-3 record with a 2.66 goals-against average and .914 save percentage for Adirondack thus far while picking up his first professional shutout in the Thunder's 1-0 win over Brampton on Saturday night. The Union College product was named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week after his performance before heading up to the American League.

The Thunder hit the ice for a trio of games this weekend. The Manchester Monarchs pay a visit to Glens Falls for a pair of games tomorrow and Saturday evenings. Adirondack will then host the Newfoundland Growlers on Monday evening at 5:00 p.m. for the annual New Year's Eve game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.