Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Kevin Lohan from Walleye

December 27, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has acquired rookie defenseman Kevin Lohan from the Toledo Walleye to complete a portion of the future considerations component of the Dec. 22 trade that saw Orlando send forward Justin Kea to Toledo. Additionally, defenseman Etienne Boutet has signed a Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Lohan, 25, joins Orlando after posting one assist and six penalty minutes in 10 games with Toledo this season. In 16 career pro games, all with the Walleye, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound blueliner has four assists and 12 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Cold Spring Harbor, New York played four seasons at the University of Michigan and one season at Boston College as a graduate transfer. In 86 total NCAA contests, Lohan combined for 19 points (4g-15a) and 44 penalty minutes.

Boutet, 26, has generated five points (2g-3a) and 34 penalty minutes in 26 games this season with Orlando. He has 28 points (7g-21a) and 109 penalty minutes in 121 career pro games.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return from the holiday break with a road game against the Jacksonville Icemen tonight at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Arena. Orlando is back at home when the team hosts Jacksonville on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the game.

ECHL Stories from December 27, 2018

