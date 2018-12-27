Mariners Sign Former Bruins Goaltender Toivonen

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have signed veteran goaltender Hannu Toivonen, the team announced on Thursday. The 34-year-old netminder most notably played for the Boston Bruins between 2005 and 2007. He's played in Europe since 2014.

Toivonen is a native of Kalvola, Finland and was drafted by the Bruins in 2002, 29th overall. After two seasons in the AHL with Providence, Toivonen made his NHL debut in 2005-06, appearing in 20 games that season with a 9-5-4 record and a 2.63 GAA. He split the 06-07 season between Boston and Providence and then was traded to St. Louis prior to the 07-08 season. He played a career high 23 NHL games with the Blues, but found himself back in the AHL with Peoria and eventually Rockford in the Chicago Blackhawks organization.

In 2012-13, Toivonen made his ECHL debut when he signed with the Orlando Solar Bears. He played the following season with the Toledo Walleye. After three successful seasons in the Finish Elite League (SM-Liiga), posting GAAs below 2.65, he spent last season playing in Austria and Denmark.

