Thunder Heads to OK to Face Oilers

Tulsa, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes a three-game road trip tonight with a visit to Tulsa in the StoneWolf Casino Cup Series against the Oilers.

The Thunder took three out-of-four points last weekend in Rapid City, winning on Saturday night by the final of 2-1. The Oilers lost at home against the Kansas City Mavericks, 6-5.

The two teams are tied for fifth place in the Mountain Division with 32 points with the winner of tonight's game moving alone into fifth. Wichita continues its heavy Mountain Division schedule this week. In fact, the Thunder plays their next 21 games against division rivals before a meeting with Indy on February 16th.

Ryan Tesink has seven points against the Thunder to lead the way for the Oilers, scoring three goals and assisting on four others in five games. Steven Iacobellis and Keoni Texeira each have five assists against the Oilers to lead the way for Wichita.

