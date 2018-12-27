Ronning Kills Monarchs Again as Mariners Win Fourth Straight

PORTLAND, ME - Ty Ronning loves playing the Manchester Monarchs. With a goal and two assists on Thursday night at the Cross Insurance Arena, he's got four and five in just four games against Manchester this season. Ronning led the offense in a 4-3 win, the Mariners' fourth victory in a row - tying their season long streak. Greg Chase also played a major role in his Mariners debut with a goal and an assist.

Ronning got the scoring started at 5:23 of the first when he scooped up a puck off an offensive zone faceoff win and lifted one past the glove of Monarchs netminder Charles Williams. Chase and Justin Breton assisted - that line would have good chemistry all night. Manchester didn't take long to get even, however as Jared Fiegl slammed home a rebound off a Joe Nevins shot on the rush at 7:04 to tie the game. Chase gave the Mariners the lead back at 14:51 with an impressive wrister between the circles. 2-1 remained the score through the first 40 minutes of the play.

One minute into the third period, Jason Salvaggio buried his first goal in 19 games with a backhander to finish a scramble in front of Williams. At 6:43, despite a lackluster power play all game long, Morgan Adams-Moisan beat the glove of Williams from the high slot from a Michael McNicholas setup below the goal line. Twenty seconds later, Daniil Miromonov answered for Manchester to make it 4-2. John Furgele took a cross checking penalty with 2:02 remaining which eventually led to a power play goal by Pavel Jenys with under 30 seconds remaining, making it 4-3. Manchester couldn't put together one last push and after Brandon Halverson's clear resulted in one last faceoff with one second to go, the puck was sent to the corner ending the game.

Halverson stopped 30 of 33 for his 11th victory while Williams made 29 saves in the losing effort. The Mariners have won five of six against Manchester this season, including all three at home. They have eight wins in their last nine home games and points in 11 of 12 at home.

The Mariners turn around and host Worcester on Friday at 7:15 PM for a 1-2-3 Friday, Nickelodeon Takeover Night, and First Responders Night. The Mariners will wear Double Dare jerseys, auctioned off throughout the game in the concourse via silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.

