ECHL Transactions - December 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 27, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Anthony Dumont-Bouchard, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G loaned to Binghamton [12/26]

Atlanta:

Add Alex Overhardt, F assigned by Milwaukee

Add Jake Flegel, D activated from reserve

Delete Miroslav Svoboda, G placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Andy DiCristofaro, G added as EBUG

Cincinnati:

Delete Vasili Glotov, F recalled by Rochester [12/26]

Florida:

Add Justin Wade, F activated from reserve

Delete Olivier Dame-Malka, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Brandon Lubin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Alex Zion, G released as EBUG

Add Joe Widmar, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/26]

Indy:

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Miskovic, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Colten Veloso, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Delete Colten Veloso, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Zach Diamantoni, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Bradley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)

Kansas City:

Add Jordan Ernst, F assigned by Stockton [12/25]

Delete Jordan Ernst, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Hannu Toivonen, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve

Add Dwyer Tschantz, F activated from reserve

Delete Sean Day, D recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Ryan Gropp, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Connor LaCouvee, G loaned to Laval

Delete Luke Stork, F traded to Wichita

Manchester:

Add Joe Masonius, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Michael Doherty, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Alex Gudbranson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Scott Pooley, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Eric Vogel, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Eric Vogel, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Delete Maxim Mizyurin, F placed on reserve

Delete Mario Culina, G suspended by team, removed from active roster

Orlando:

Add Kevin Lohan, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Add Corey Kalk, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Schoenborn, F placed on reserve

Delete Etienne Boutet, D loaned to Stockton

Toledo:

Add Connor Schmidt, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shayne Morrissey, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jared Thomas, F assigned by San Antonio

Wheeling:

Add Tyler Green, G added as EBUG

Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Delete Lane Bauer, F placed on reserve [12/26]

