ECHL Transactions - December 27
December 27, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 27, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Anthony Dumont-Bouchard, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G loaned to Binghamton [12/26]
Atlanta:
Add Alex Overhardt, F assigned by Milwaukee
Add Jake Flegel, D activated from reserve
Delete Miroslav Svoboda, G placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Andy DiCristofaro, G added as EBUG
Cincinnati:
Delete Vasili Glotov, F recalled by Rochester [12/26]
Florida:
Add Justin Wade, F activated from reserve
Delete Olivier Dame-Malka, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Brandon Lubin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Alex Zion, G released as EBUG
Add Joe Widmar, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/26]
Indy:
Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Miskovic, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Colten Veloso, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve
Delete Colten Veloso, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Zach Diamantoni, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Bradley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)
Kansas City:
Add Jordan Ernst, F assigned by Stockton [12/25]
Delete Jordan Ernst, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Hannu Toivonen, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve
Add Dwyer Tschantz, F activated from reserve
Delete Sean Day, D recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Ryan Gropp, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Connor LaCouvee, G loaned to Laval
Delete Luke Stork, F traded to Wichita
Manchester:
Add Joe Masonius, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Michael Doherty, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Alex Gudbranson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Scott Pooley, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Eric Vogel, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Eric Vogel, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Delete Maxim Mizyurin, F placed on reserve
Delete Mario Culina, G suspended by team, removed from active roster
Orlando:
Add Kevin Lohan, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Add Corey Kalk, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Schoenborn, F placed on reserve
Delete Etienne Boutet, D loaned to Stockton
Toledo:
Add Connor Schmidt, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Shayne Morrissey, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jared Thomas, F assigned by San Antonio
Wheeling:
Add Tyler Green, G added as EBUG
Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Delete Lane Bauer, F placed on reserve [12/26]
