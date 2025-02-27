Wilfried Zaha Available for Home Opener vs. Atlanta United

February 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith today confirmed during his weekly press conference that forward Wilfried Zaha will train later today and be with the team tomorrow ahead of the this weekend's match against Atlanta United on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Everyone at the Club congratulates Wilf and his family on the birth of his baby, Zuri.

FILL THE FORTRESS

Home Opener. March 1 vs. Atlanta United. 2 p.m. Upper Bowl OPEN.

The first fans to arrive will receive the limited-edition CLTFC snapback hat presented by Ally.

