Keys to the Match: Road Gains
February 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC continue their 2025 MLS season this Saturday against LAFC at BMO Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 10:30 PM ET kickoff.
Here are the Keys to the Match:
Road Gains
Facing LAFC on the road is never easy. Steve Cherundolo's side has had a solid start to the campaign, recording a 1-0 win against Minnesota last weekend as well as advancing past the Colorado Rapids in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Pascal Jansen was keen to take the positives from City's first game of the season against Inter Miami CF. A highly credible 2-2 draw should provide City with a lot of confidence heading into this weekend.
If they can go one step better than they did in Miami, City will claim a memorable win, just like the one they recorded in 2021. On that day, a late strike from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi secured all three points. Saturday affords another City player the chance to etch their name in the history books alongside Tajouri-Shradi.
Defensive Strength
Although LAFC boasts a wealth of talented attackers, it was their defensive resolve that helped them last season.
LAFC recorded one of the stronger defensive records among teams near the top in 2024, conceding 7 fewer than LA Galaxy in second place and five fewer than Real Salt Lake in third. That helped them finish top of the West with the best goal difference, and should not be underestimated by opponents.
Typically utilizing a back four system, City can still find space and avenues to attack them, but it will be vital they take their chances if they are to leave California with a draw or a win.
Balancing Act
Managing transitions between defense and attack is often a vital part of modern football.
Being able to anticipate when a dangerous moment is about to occur can be the deciding factor between success and failure.
New York City FC has already shown their ability to cause problems in transition, and the same can be said of LAFC. The likes of Denis Bouanga often thrive in these moments, and in Olivier Giroud, LAFC has a player able to be an outlet and bring other players into the game with his hold-up play.
If City can find the right balance they can cause LAFC problems and take another step forward in their progression as a team.
