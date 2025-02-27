Earthquakes Announce 2025 Theme Nights and Promotions

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today their Theme Nights for remaining home matches during the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season.

The club has lined up a promotional program befitting the biggest schedule in club history. On the heels of Hernán López Bobblehead Night last Saturday, the Black and Blue return to PayPal Park for a March 8 game against Minnesota United FC that will also serve as College Night, presented by Atlantic.net. Among the highlights are a halftime performance by the San Jose State Marching Band and a fun variety of games in the Epicenter, including Yard Pong and Cornhole.

On March 15, the Quakes face the Colorado Rapids presented by CalHOPE and will host the first ever Star Wars Night at PayPal Park. Fans will meet their favorite movie characters from the Empire throughout the stadium, with a costume spotlight and Star Wars-themed prize giveaways throughout the match. The match will also feature Star Wars activations in the Epicenter Fan Zone and Star Wars/Quakes-themed merchandise for sale. That same night, the Quakes will celebrate the High School Night of Champions to honor Central Coast Section and North Coast Section high school soccer champions on the field.

The March 29 match against Seattle Sounders FC will be Tacos and Tequila Night, as the Earthquakes will kick off the first of a five-match Pregame Concert Series in the Epicenter starting with Sueñatrón. The night will also feature a special tacos and tequila package, for which details will be released at a later date.

On April 6, the much-anticipated MLS 30th Anniversary Game will take place between San Jose and D.C. United, featuring a commemorative pennant giveaway to mark the occasion and Disc Dogs at halftime. Fans will be able to see former players from 1996 and purchase throwback San Jose Clash merchandise.

The April 19 match vs. Sporting Kansas City is Country Night, which will feature country artist Clayton Johnson in the second session of the Pregame Concert Series, along with a mechanical bull, kids' arts & crafts station in the Epicenter and a Hobby Horse Competition at halftime.

The month of May sees the Quakes take on the Portland Timbers on May 3 for the third night of the Pregame Concert Series, followed by the long-awaited May 14 clash with Inter Miami CF, and finally, the return of Vietnamese Heritage Night on May 24 when the Black and Blue face Houston Dynamo FC.

On June 28, the Earthquakes face the LA Galaxy as the league's most iconic rivalry is renewed in the 103rd California Clasico across all competitions, presented by El Camino Health.

The July 5 tilt with the New York Red Bulls, presented by Audi will start with pop-rock alternative band Redshift7 in the fourth of the Pregame Concert Series and feature a tribute to our local First Responders.

On July 16, the Quakes will host Pride Night for the match against FC Dallas presented by Udemy, while Aug. 9 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC will be Portuguese Heritage Night; in addition to local Portuguese food trucks, Portuguese-American former Major League Baseball player Jonny Gomes will fire the ceremonial pregame siren. The Aug. 17 matchup with San Diego FC, presented by PayPal - the first ever meeting between the two clubs - will mark Made in the Bay Night, with a Stadium Flag giveaway presented by PayPal.

On Sept. 13, the largest Mexican Heritage Night celebration on the West Coast returns on Mexican Independence Day Weekend when the Quakes put their undefeated record at Levi's Stadium on the line against LAFC. One week later for the match against St. Louis CITY SC on Sept. 20, the party moves to PayPal Park for a pregame Oktoberfest with local brewers in the Epicenter as well as the final edition of the Quakes Pregame Concert series.

The 2025 regular-season home schedule closes with an Oct. 18 Decision Day date vs. Austin FC and Fan Appreciation Night at PayPal Park, which will feature a variety of giveaways for fans, including a Cristian Espinoza action figure.

The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2025 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets. Single-game tickets for matches at PayPal Park, Stanford Stadium and Levi's Stadium are now available to the general public HERE. 

Fans can inquire about getting their heritage, school, community, or youth soccer group involved. The full Theme/Promotional Night schedule is below:

Remaining San Jose Earthquakes 2025 Theme Nights

Date Time (PT) Opponent Theme Night

Saturday, March 8 7:30 p.m. Minnesota United FC College Night

Saturday, March 15 7:30 p.m. Colorado Rapids Star Wars Night

Saturday, March 29 7:30 p.m. Seattle Sounders FC Tacos & Tequila Night

Sunday, April 6 2 p.m. D.C. United 30 Years of MLS

Saturday, April 19 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City Country Night

Saturday, May 24 7:30 p.m. Houston Dynamo FC Vietnamese Heritage Night

Saturday, June 28* 7:30 p.m. LA Galaxy 103rd Cali Clasico

Saturday, July 5 7:30 p.m. New York Red Bulls First Responder Night

Wednesday, July 16 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas Pride Night

Saturday, Aug. 9 7:30 p.m. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Portuguese Heritage Night

Sunday, Aug.17 4 p.m. San Diego FC Made in the Bay Night

Saturday, Sept. 13** 4:30 p.m. LAFC Mexican Heritage Night

Saturday, Sept. 20 7:30 p.m. St. Louis CITY SC Oktoberfest

Saturday, Oct. 18 6 p.m. Austin FC Fan Appreciation / Decision Day

