Philadelphia Union Loans Forward Nelson Pierre to Vancouver Whitecaps FC II

February 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has loaned Homegrown forward Nelson Pierre to Vancouver Whitecaps FC II. Pierre will join Vancouver following receipt of ITC and work authorization.

Pierre was loaned to Skövde AIK in January 2024 where he made three appearances in the Svenska Cupen. He was then recalled and loaned to Charlotte of the United Soccer League (USL) on August 14, 2024. Pierre scored a goal in nine total appearances with the Independence. He also represented Haiti and appeared in all three matches in the CONCACAF U20 Championship in July 2024.

A graduate of YSC Academy, Pierre signed a Homegrown contract on February 21, 2023, as the 20th Homegrown player in Union history. He spent the 2023 season with Union II and registered four goals and four assists in 28 appearances (15 starts).

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union loans Nelson Pierre to Vancouver FC II on February 27, 2025.

