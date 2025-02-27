San Diego FC Announces Palomar as the Official Training Jersey Partner

February 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today a multi-year partnership with Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (Palomar), naming the company as the Official Training Jersey Partner of the Club. This collaboration highlights Palomar's commitment to innovation, resilience, and community impact leading up to the inaugural Home Opener on March 1st.

"This partnership is a major milestone for San Diego FC," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Palomar is a company rooted in providing stability for our communities, which aligns with the foundation we're building for our team. As the Official Training Jersey Partner, they will hold a special place in our Club's journey, accompanying our players every day as they prepare for match day. We are excited to welcome them to the Club and look forward to working together to elevate our Club and community."

As a market leader in specialty insurance, Palomar offers innovative solutions across multiple product categories, including Earthquake, Inland Marine & Other Property, Casualty, Fronting and Crop. With its headquarters in San Diego, Palomar's partnership with SDFC reflects its deep-rooted commitment to the community as a leading company in the city.

"Palomar is excited to be a founding partner and the official training jersey sponsor of San Diego FC, the city's newest professional sports team," said Mac Armstrong, Chairman and CEO of Palomar. "We are deeply committed to investing in the communities we serve and are thrilled by the opportunity to support the growth and success of SDFC."

Through this partnership, SDFC and Palomar will work together on sustainability initiatives throughout the year. Palomar will focus on community education centered on earthquake readiness and disaster resilience, ensuring San Diegans have access to valuable resources that promote safety and security.

Legends, a global premium experiences company, represented SDFC in sourcing and negotiating the partnership with Palomar.

