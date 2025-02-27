Real Salt Lake Transfer FW Elias Manoel to Brazilian Club Botafogo

February 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake today transferred its rights regarding former New York Red Bulls FW Elias Manoel to Brazilian side Botafogo RJ. In a draft-day trade back on Dec. 20, 2024, RSL acquired Manoel along with several picks in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. Terms of the transfer were not disclosed.

Manoel, 23, recently finished his second full season with New York, where he made 33 MLS appearances and recorded eight goals and four assists. The striker has made 67 MLS appearances for the Red Bulls, scoring 13 goals and adding 10 assists. During the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs in a 5-2 victory over Charlotte FC, Manoel became the first player in franchise history to record a hat trick in a postseason match, becoming the sixth player to accomplish the feat in MLS history.

Manoel now returns home after parts of three seasons with New York, initially joining the Red Bulls via loan in the summer of 2022 from Grêmio (Brazil), for whom he scored nine goals in 40 games during his age 18/19 seasons in his native country. In January, 2023, Manoel was permanently transferred to the MLS Eastern Conference side,

A native of Campinas in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, Manoel was Gremio's top goal scorer in the 2022 Campeonato Gaucho, where he scored five goals in 11 matches and led the club to the 2022 Campeonato Gaucho title. Joining the regional Gremio academy at the age of 16, Manoel spent his entire career with South American power prior to his MLS venture. Overall, Manoel made 40 appearances for the Porto Alegre-based club, where he scored nine goals.

Real Salt Lake now prepares to open the home portion of its 2025 MLS campaign this Saturday, against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC. Kickoff is at 2:30p MT at America First Field, which also welcomes Major League Soccer's 30th team, San Diego FC, on Saturday, March 8, at 7:30p MT.

