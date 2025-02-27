Real Salt Lake Signs Spanish Attacker Jesus Barea
February 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake today finalized the signing of Spanish FW Jesus Barea, one of four first-round selections in December's 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. The native of Cadiz, Spain was taken 19th overall by RSL out of Missouri State, also one of eight overall selections last December. Barea is signed through the 2025 MLS season, with Club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028.
"Jesus has demonstrated throughout the preseason his ability to play multiple attacking positions," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid. "His combination play, work rate and pressing skills are more advanced than most rookies. We look forward to his contributions this season."
Barea recently completed his senior season at Missouri State University, earning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year honors. The Spaniard appeared in all 18 matches, all starts, for the Bears, logging 1,382 total minutes. Recording 15 goals during the 2024 season, Barea became the second-highest scorer in an MSU single season, the fourth-most in all of Division I during the 2024 season. The Spanish standout, a four-year starter for MSU, left the collegiate game with 34 goals and 19 assists, after a second-round exit in the 2024 NCAA tourney.
"I was really happy and so excited to see my name on there, especially to Real Salt Lake," said Barea, who now awaits conversion of his student visa to a P-1, which will allow him to work in the United States. "RSL is a place that I'm looking forward to, it's a really emotional moment. The community, the fan base, the stadium, the fans are really important to me. The head coach, the squad with a lot of South American guys is going to help me, to speak Spanish, I think that's what I am looking forward to the most."
Also selected in December's first round were GK Max Kerkvliet (21st overall out of UConn, already signed with RSL) and FW Linekar Rodrigues dos Santos (29th from Marshall, signed to Real Monarchs of MLS NEXT Pro). FW Sergi Solans (30th from Oregon State) will play another year of college soccer before matriculating professionally. RSL's four first-round selections marked the second-most of the initial round (Colorado, five) en route to its eight picks on the day, the second-most throughout the entire draft (also Colorado, nine overall).
While RSL awaits the opening of international roster spots due to either green card approvals and/or various acquisition mechanisms, Barea will be loaned from RSL's supplemental roster to Real Monarchs of MLS NEXT Pro.
# 36 - Jesus Barea
Pronunciation: buh - RAY - uh
Position: Midfielder / Forward
Hometown: Cadiz, Spain
College: Missouri State
Date of Birth: 28 April 2002 (22)
Nationality: Spanish
How Acquired: Selected 19th overall in the first round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 20, 2024; signed MLS contract with Real Salt Lake on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025
2025 RSL Full-Season Ticket Packages NOW ON SALE at www.RSL.com or by calling 844.Real.Tix.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2025
- Earthquakes Announce 2025 Theme Nights and Promotions - San Jose Earthquakes
- Real Salt Lake Confirms Roster Composition for 2025 MLS Season - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC to Visit New York Red Bulls for First 2025 Road Match - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Signs Spanish Attacker Jesus Barea - Real Salt Lake
- Keys to the Match: Road Gains - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC and Revolution Brewing Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Transfer FW Elias Manoel to Brazilian Club Botafogo - Real Salt Lake
- Wilfried Zaha Available for Home Opener vs. Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- Park Lane New York Becomes Official Hotel Partner of New York City FC - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Announces Palomar as the Official Training Jersey Partner - San Diego FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: February 27, 2025 - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Handle Business, Secure Advancement in Leg 2 of Concacaf Champions Cup Matchup with FC Motagua - FC Cincinnati
- URFC Unveils "Great Salt Lake" Secondary Kit in Conjunction with Nike for 2025 Season - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Loans Forward Nelson Pierre to Vancouver Whitecaps FC II - Philadelphia Union
- Sounders FC Defeats Antigua GFC to Advance to Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - Seattle Sounders FC
- RSL Fall Short in Final Minutes, Eliminated from Champions Cup - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
- Real Salt Lake Confirms Roster Composition for 2025 MLS Season
- Real Salt Lake Signs Spanish Attacker Jesus Barea
- Real Salt Lake Transfer FW Elias Manoel to Brazilian Club Botafogo
- URFC Unveils "Great Salt Lake" Secondary Kit in Conjunction with Nike for 2025 Season
- RSL Fall Short in Final Minutes, Eliminated from Champions Cup