Real Salt Lake Signs Spanish Attacker Jesus Barea

February 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake today finalized the signing of Spanish FW Jesus Barea, one of four first-round selections in December's 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. The native of Cadiz, Spain was taken 19th overall by RSL out of Missouri State, also one of eight overall selections last December. Barea is signed through the 2025 MLS season, with Club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

"Jesus has demonstrated throughout the preseason his ability to play multiple attacking positions," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid. "His combination play, work rate and pressing skills are more advanced than most rookies. We look forward to his contributions this season."

Barea recently completed his senior season at Missouri State University, earning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year honors. The Spaniard appeared in all 18 matches, all starts, for the Bears, logging 1,382 total minutes. Recording 15 goals during the 2024 season, Barea became the second-highest scorer in an MSU single season, the fourth-most in all of Division I during the 2024 season. The Spanish standout, a four-year starter for MSU, left the collegiate game with 34 goals and 19 assists, after a second-round exit in the 2024 NCAA tourney.

"I was really happy and so excited to see my name on there, especially to Real Salt Lake," said Barea, who now awaits conversion of his student visa to a P-1, which will allow him to work in the United States. "RSL is a place that I'm looking forward to, it's a really emotional moment. The community, the fan base, the stadium, the fans are really important to me. The head coach, the squad with a lot of South American guys is going to help me, to speak Spanish, I think that's what I am looking forward to the most."

Also selected in December's first round were GK Max Kerkvliet (21st overall out of UConn, already signed with RSL) and FW Linekar Rodrigues dos Santos (29th from Marshall, signed to Real Monarchs of MLS NEXT Pro). FW Sergi Solans (30th from Oregon State) will play another year of college soccer before matriculating professionally. RSL's four first-round selections marked the second-most of the initial round (Colorado, five) en route to its eight picks on the day, the second-most throughout the entire draft (also Colorado, nine overall).

While RSL awaits the opening of international roster spots due to either green card approvals and/or various acquisition mechanisms, Barea will be loaned from RSL's supplemental roster to Real Monarchs of MLS NEXT Pro.

# 36 - Jesus Barea

Pronunciation: buh - RAY - uh

Position: Midfielder / Forward

Hometown: Cadiz, Spain

College: Missouri State

Date of Birth: 28 April 2002 (22)

Nationality: Spanish

How Acquired: Selected 19th overall in the first round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 20, 2024; signed MLS contract with Real Salt Lake on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025

2025 RSL Full-Season Ticket Packages NOW ON SALE at www.RSL.com or by calling 844.Real.Tix.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.