Real Salt Lake Confirms Roster Composition for 2025 MLS Season
February 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
SANDY / HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake today announced the Club's 2025 roster composition as it opens its 21st campaign. Last night, RSL fell at home, 1-2, to Costa Rican champion CS Herediano in Leg Two of its First-Round CONCACAF Champions Cup series. This Saturday, RSL opens the home portion of its MLS campaign against long-time West rival Seattle Sounders FC at 2:30p MT in its Sandy venue. Tickets are available at www.RSL.com/tickets.
The information below discloses the designations for Real Salt Lake's current 2025 senior and supplemental roster, international roster spots, Designated Players and U-22 Initiative Players as of last Friday's 6:00p MT roster compliance deadline. Pending today's signing of rookie MF Jesus Barea, for the 2025 MLS campaign RSL has 26 rostered players and four open roster slots. The club has filled 18 of 20 spots on its Senior Roster and all of the 10 spots on its Supplemental Roster. Two players - GK Zac MacMath (shoulder) and MF Matthew Bell (knee) - will begin the 2025 season on the MLS Injured List.
RSL currently has 10 players occupying international roster slots: Forster Ajago, Lachlan Brook, Javain Brown, Rafael Cabral, Diogo Gonçalves, Alexandros Katranis, Dominik Marczuk, Braian Ojeda, Nelson Palacio and Ariath Piol. Both Brayan Vera and Pablo Ruiz received their green cards in the last year and do not occupy an international slot. With multiple green cards currently pending authorization, the Club has no open international spots available, which is why Barea will be loaned to Monarchs - joining Noel Caliskan - while awaiting the arrival of international options. Bell's international status is cleared by his Injured List presence, while DF Kevon Lambert is on loan to Louisville in the USL Championship.
Real Salt Lake's lone current Designated Player is Diogo Gonçalves. The Utah Club's U-22 Initiative Players are Nelson Palacio, Diego Luna, Dominik Marczuk and Ari Piol (former U-22 Brian Ojeda no longer occupies one of these four spots). Additionally, RSL has selected the U-22 Initiative Player Model entering 2025. This roster construction model allows the Club to assemble a roster that includes up to two Designated Players and up to four U-22 Initiative Players while also receiving up to an additional $2 million of General Allocation Money (GAM). MLS clubs will conditionally reserve the right to update their roster construction model at midseason, between July 1 and the close of the Secondary Transfer Window (Aug. 21). For more information about MLS roster rules and regulations, click here.
Senior Roster (16)
M/F Lachlan Brook
DF Javain Brown
GK Rafael Cabral
MF Emeka Eneli
DF Justen Glad
M/F Diogo Gonçalves
DF Bode Hidalgo
DF Sam Junqua
DF Alex Katranis
M/F Diego Luna
FW Dominik Marczuk
MF Braian Ojeda
MF Nelson Palacio
FW Ariath Piol
MF Pablo Ruiz
DF Brayan Vera
Injured List (2)
MF Matthew Bell
GK Zac MacMath
Supplemental Roster (9)
FW Forster Ajago
DF Zack Farnsworth
FW Zavier Gozo
DF Kobi Henry
GK Max Kerkvliet
DF Philip Quinton
GK Mason Stajduhar
DF Tommy Silva
MF Tyler Wolff
On Loan to Real Monarchs (2):
MF Jesus Barea
F Noel Caliskan
Off-Roster Homegrowns (8):
MF Owen Anderson
MF Aiden Hezarkhani
FW Axel Kei
MF Omar Marquez
MF Luca Moisa
DF Luis Rivera
DF Gio Villa
MF Jude Wellings
International Spots (10)
FW Forster Ajago
M/F Lachlan Brook
DF Javain Brown
GK Rafael Cabral
M/F Diogo Gonçalves
DF Alexandros Katranis
FW Dominik Marczuk
MF Braian Ojeda
MF Nelson Palacio
FW Ariath Piol
Designated Players (1)
M/F Diogo Gonçalves
U-22 Initiative Players (4)
MF Nelson Palacio
M/F Diego Luna
FW Dominik Marczuk
FW Ariath Piol
Saturday afternoon's 2:30p MT kickoff is available via Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass, with Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth (ENG) on the call, as are Francisco X. Rivera & Martin Zuniga (SPN).
Later this year, RSL will host three Liga MX sides in the third iteration of Leagues Cup, with the legendary Club América visiting America First Field on Wednesday, July 30, followed by Atlético San Luis on Sat., August 2 and Queretaro on Wed., August 6.
