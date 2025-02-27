Real Salt Lake Confirms Roster Composition for 2025 MLS Season

February 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SANDY / HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake today announced the Club's 2025 roster composition as it opens its 21st campaign. Last night, RSL fell at home, 1-2, to Costa Rican champion CS Herediano in Leg Two of its First-Round CONCACAF Champions Cup series. This Saturday, RSL opens the home portion of its MLS campaign against long-time West rival Seattle Sounders FC at 2:30p MT in its Sandy venue. Tickets are available at www.RSL.com/tickets.

The information below discloses the designations for Real Salt Lake's current 2025 senior and supplemental roster, international roster spots, Designated Players and U-22 Initiative Players as of last Friday's 6:00p MT roster compliance deadline. Pending today's signing of rookie MF Jesus Barea, for the 2025 MLS campaign RSL has 26 rostered players and four open roster slots. The club has filled 18 of 20 spots on its Senior Roster and all of the 10 spots on its Supplemental Roster. Two players - GK Zac MacMath (shoulder) and MF Matthew Bell (knee) - will begin the 2025 season on the MLS Injured List.

RSL currently has 10 players occupying international roster slots: Forster Ajago, Lachlan Brook, Javain Brown, Rafael Cabral, Diogo Gonçalves, Alexandros Katranis, Dominik Marczuk, Braian Ojeda, Nelson Palacio and Ariath Piol. Both Brayan Vera and Pablo Ruiz received their green cards in the last year and do not occupy an international slot. With multiple green cards currently pending authorization, the Club has no open international spots available, which is why Barea will be loaned to Monarchs - joining Noel Caliskan - while awaiting the arrival of international options. Bell's international status is cleared by his Injured List presence, while DF Kevon Lambert is on loan to Louisville in the USL Championship.

Real Salt Lake's lone current Designated Player is Diogo Gonçalves. The Utah Club's U-22 Initiative Players are Nelson Palacio, Diego Luna, Dominik Marczuk and Ari Piol (former U-22 Brian Ojeda no longer occupies one of these four spots). Additionally, RSL has selected the U-22 Initiative Player Model entering 2025. This roster construction model allows the Club to assemble a roster that includes up to two Designated Players and up to four U-22 Initiative Players while also receiving up to an additional $2 million of General Allocation Money (GAM). MLS clubs will conditionally reserve the right to update their roster construction model at midseason, between July 1 and the close of the Secondary Transfer Window (Aug. 21). For more information about MLS roster rules and regulations, click here.

Senior Roster (16)

M/F Lachlan Brook

DF Javain Brown

GK Rafael Cabral

MF Emeka Eneli

DF Justen Glad

M/F Diogo Gonçalves

DF Bode Hidalgo

DF Sam Junqua

DF Alex Katranis

M/F Diego Luna

FW Dominik Marczuk

MF Braian Ojeda

MF Nelson Palacio

FW Ariath Piol

MF Pablo Ruiz

DF Brayan Vera

Injured List (2)

MF Matthew Bell

GK Zac MacMath

Supplemental Roster (9)

FW Forster Ajago

DF Zack Farnsworth

FW Zavier Gozo

DF Kobi Henry

GK Max Kerkvliet

DF Philip Quinton

GK Mason Stajduhar

DF Tommy Silva

MF Tyler Wolff

On Loan to Real Monarchs (2):

MF Jesus Barea

F Noel Caliskan

Off-Roster Homegrowns (8):

MF Owen Anderson

MF Aiden Hezarkhani

FW Axel Kei

MF Omar Marquez

MF Luca Moisa

DF Luis Rivera

DF Gio Villa

MF Jude Wellings

International Spots (10)

FW Forster Ajago

M/F Lachlan Brook

DF Javain Brown

GK Rafael Cabral

M/F Diogo Gonçalves

DF Alexandros Katranis

FW Dominik Marczuk

MF Braian Ojeda

MF Nelson Palacio

FW Ariath Piol

Designated Players (1)

M/F Diogo Gonçalves

U-22 Initiative Players (4)

MF Nelson Palacio

M/F Diego Luna

FW Dominik Marczuk

FW Ariath Piol

Saturday afternoon's 2:30p MT kickoff is available via Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass, with Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth (ENG) on the call, as are Francisco X. Rivera & Martin Zuniga (SPN).

Later this year, RSL will host three Liga MX sides in the third iteration of Leagues Cup, with the legendary Club América visiting America First Field on Wednesday, July 30, followed by Atlético San Luis on Sat., August 2 and Queretaro on Wed., August 6.

