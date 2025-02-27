Nashville SC to Visit New York Red Bulls for First 2025 Road Match

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville SC will play its first road match of the 2025 Major League Soccer season this Saturday when the Boys in Gold head east to take on the reigning Eastern Conference Champion New York Red Bulls at 6:30 p.m. CT at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Here are five things to know for this weekend's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

The New York Red Bulls are the defending MLS Eastern Conference Champions after advancing to last season's MLS Cup Final vs. the LA Galaxy, falling 2-1 to the California side. Nashville SC midfielder Gastón Brugman, who was acquired via trade last December, earned MLS Cup MVP honors for the Galaxy after assisting on the match's first goal.

The Boys in Gold have conceded just four goals in six regular season matches vs. the Red Bulls, tied for their second fewest goals allowed against any MLS opponent they have faced in at least six fixtures (also FC Dallas). Three of Nashville's last four matches with New York have resulted in scoreless draws.

Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis, who backstopped the Boys in Gold to a clean sheet (his 50 th with NSC) during the club's season opener vs. the New England Revolution last Saturday, has three shutouts in his last four matches vs. the Red Bulls and a 0.67 goals against average (GAA) vs. the New York Side since joining Nashville-his second lowest GAA against any Eastern Conference opponent (also CF Montréal).

Nashville SC midfielder and New York native Alex Muyl, who notched a career-high five MLS goals in 2024, began his career with the Red Bulls, appearing in 122 regular season and playoff matches from 2016 to 2020 with 11 goals and 19 assists. Muyl was acquired by the Boys in Gold via trade on Aug. 13, 2020.

Following Saturday's match, Nashville SC will play four of its next six fixtures at GEODIS Park: March 8 vs. the Portland Timbers (Barbie Game Day ™ presented by Hyundai), March 22 vs. CF Montréal (Hany Mukhtar Bobblehead Night presented by Renasant), March 29 vs. FC Cincinnati (College Night), and April 12 vs. Real Salt Lake (Bark in the Park presented by CESAR®).

