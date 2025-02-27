Sounders FC Defeats Antigua GFC to Advance to Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

February 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC defeated Antigua GFC 3-1 on Wednesday evening in the second leg of Round One in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, advancing 6-2 on aggregate to the Round of 16. Pedro de la Vega scored a brace and Paul Arriola added a goal, as Seattle moves on to face Liga MX side Cruz Azul in the next round, with the first leg set for next Wednesday, March 5 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.

Tickets for the first leg vs. Cruz Azul are available to purchase tomorrow, Thursday, February 27 via SoundersFC.com/Tickets, with a Season Member pre-sale at 10:00 a.m. PT before the general public on-sale at 1:00 p.m. PT.

Prior to next Wednesday's match, Seattle returns to MLS action on the road against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, March 1 at America First Field (1:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With tonight's result, Seattle advances to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 to face Liga MX sides Cruz Azul. The two-leg series marks the first all-time meeting between the two clubs.

Seattle will host the first match on Wednesday, March 5 at Lumen Field, with the second leg being played in Mexico City on Tuesday, March 11.

The Rave Green are now 22-15-11 all-time in Concacaf Champions Cup action and are unbeaten in their last 12 matches (6-0-6) in the tournament, with their last loss coming in 2018. Seattle is making its eighth appearance in the tournament (2010-2011, 2011-2012, 2012-2013, 2015-2016, 2018, 2020, 2022).

Pedro de la Vega scored his second and third goals of the season, all coming in CCC play. He recorded a strike against Antigua in the first leg of the series last Wednesday. Tonight is the first time that the Argentinian has scored at Lumen Field since signing with the team prior to the 2024 season.

Including preseason friendlies, De la Vega has scored in all but two contests in 2025, bagging seven strikes in those matches.

Arriola added a goal in the 53rd minute, his second CCC strike of the season after scoring against Antigua in the first leg.

Jesús Ferreira provided the assist on Arriola's goal. It marked the second of the season for the striker in all competitions, also connecting with Arriola in the first match against Antigua. Seattle acquired both Arriola and Ferreira via trades with FC Dallas over the offseason.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi made a substitute appearance in the 81st minute. The Tacoma Defiance midfielder was eligible for the matchday roster via Short-Term Agreement. The University of Washington product made four appearances last season for Seattle.

Head Coach Brian Schmetzer rotated his lineup from Saturday's match against Charlotte FC, with Andrew Thomas, Jonathan Bell, João Paulo, Danny Leyva, Pedro de la Vega, Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola replacing Stefan Frei, Nouhou, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, Georgi Minoungou, Albert Rusnák and Paul Rothrock.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 - Antigua GFC 1

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referees: Selvin Brown

Assistants: Gerson Orellana, Roney Salinas

Fourth Official: Felix Mojica

VAR: Oscar Macias

Attendance: 24,714

Weather: 50 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Pedro de la Vega 24'

ANT - José Gálvez (Cristian Hernández) 45'+1'

SEA - Paul Arriola (Jesús Ferreira) 53'

SEA - Pedro de la Vega (João Paulo) 88'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ANT - Luis Morán (caution) 58'

ANT - José Rosales (caution) 65'

ANT - Derwinder Deesmith Bradley Jolón (caution) 66'

ANT - Diego André Fernández Chinchilla (caution) 81'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 81'), Yeimar (Nouhou 57'), Jackson Ragen, Jonathan Bell; João Paulo, Danny Leyva, Pedro de la Vega, Jesús Ferreira (Georgi Minoungou 74'), Paul Arriola (Paul Rothrock 57'); Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski 46')

Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Cody Baker, Stuart Hawkins, Travian Sousa, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, Albert Rusnák

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 15

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 4

Antigua GFC - Luis Morán; Ángel Santiago Díaz, Alexander Robinson, José Ardón, Kevin Grijalva (Brandon de Leon 64'); Óscar Santis, Cristian Hernández (Diego André Fernández Chinchilla 74'), José Rosales (Óscar Castellanos 85'), José Gálvez; Francisco Apaolaza (Derwinder Deesmith Bradley Jolón 46'), Romario Luiz da Silva (Robinson Daniel Flores Barrios 46')

Substitutes not used: Juan Guillermo Carbonell Rivera, José Daniel Franco Aldana, Selvin Saúl Sagastume Morales, Estuardo Santiago Sican Avila, José Espinoza, Diego Santis, Santiago Garzaro

Total shots: 17

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 16

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 3

Antigua GFC - Luis Morán; Alexander Robinson, José Ardón, Kevin Grijalva; Óscar Santis, Óscar Castellanos (José Espinoza 68'), Cristian Hernández (Diego André Fernández Chinchilla 85'), José Rosales, José Gálvez (Diego Santis 46'); Derwinder Deesmith Bradley Jolón (Francisco Apaolaza 68'), Romario Luiz da Silva (Robinson Daniel Flores Barrios 73')

Substitutes not used: Juan Guillermo Carbonell Rivera, José Daniel Franco Aldana, Ángel Santiago Díaz, Brandon de Leon, Héctor Prillwitz, Selvin Saúl Sagastume Morales, Estuardo Santiago Sican Avila

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.