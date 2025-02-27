Chicago Fire FC and Revolution Brewing Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal

February 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and Revolution Brewing today announced a multiyear partnership renewal agreement, with Revolution continuing as a valued official partner of the Club, and unveiling Cold Time as the Official Craft Beer of the Fire.

The Fire and Revolution first joined forces in 2022, as the Club moved back to the city to play their home matches at Soldier Field and launched their "Crest for All Chicago," presenting the perfect opportunity for the two to team up and create a beer celebrating their shared passion for the city, the game, and the fans who support it. Fueled by passionate fanbases, the Fire and Revolution are thrilled to continue this partnership. As the Fire enters a new chapter on the pitch in 2025, Revolution is proud to introduce Cold Time, their new Premium Lager, as the Official Craft Beer of Chicago Fire FC going forward.

"Just as soccer clubs evolve their style of play, craft beer enthusiasts have been embracing more lagers in recent years," said Revolution Brewing CMO Doug Veliky. "With lager being a long-associated and beloved style with soccer fans, we are confident that the Fire faithful will enjoy Cold Time all the way through extra time."

"Chicago Fire FC is delighted to welcome back Revolution Brewing as an official partner of the Fire and Cold Time as our Official Craft Beer," said Chicago Fire FC Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Goyo Perez. "Revolution has been a wonderful partner over the past few years, and we're looking forward to growing our relationship and to continue collaborating on exciting and unique experiences for Fire fans."

Cold Time is a clean, flavorful Premium Lager with an easy-drinking 4.8% ABV. Made in Chicago, with just four pure ingredients - fresh Great Lakes water, Midwest two-row barley, Mexican lager yeast, and a touch of German hops. Cold Time is brewed low & slow, kept cold in Revolution's tanks for a minimum of four weeks to mellow and finish, and refreshes with a brewery-fresh, never pasteurized flavor. Cold Time is available at retailers throughout Chicagoland and can be experienced on draft at the Revolution Brewery and Taproom (3340 N. Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL, 60618).

Through the new multiyear agreement, Revolution will receive a variety of in-stadium activations, including becoming the presenting partner of the in-stadium "Cold Time Halftime presented by Revolution Brewing" during Fire home matches. Revolution will have consistent brand integration throughout the 15-minute period, with branding and custom content displayed across videoboard, LED, and fascia signage. The Fire will also include Revolution and Cold Time across Club digital and social media channels, producing a season-long social media feature, "Cold Time Weather Report," ahead of each regular season home match, and will collaborate with Revolution on a custom content piece with Fire First Team Players. Additionally, Revolution will have the opportunity to activate at Club events throughout the season.

To launch the renewed partnership, the Fire and Revolution hosted a Season Kick Off Party at the brewer's Taproom this past Saturday for Season Ticket Members.

The Men in Red return to the lakefront this weekend to host Eastern Conference rival D.C. United on Saturday, March 1 at Soldier Field at 7:30 p.m. CT for the Club's Home Opener. Revolution will be keeping the excitement going by hosting a tailgate before the match in the South Lot. Tickets for the match are available for purchase starting at $29 and can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE.

For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information 2025 MLS Season, please visit: chicagofirefc.com. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on Twitter (@chicagofire using hashtags #CF97 and #VamosFire), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), and Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire.

