Park Lane New York Becomes Official Hotel Partner of New York City FC

February 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC and Park Lane New York announced a new partnership, making the hotel the Official Hotel Partner of the Club.

The 47-story luxury hotel features 610 rooms - nearly half of which provide sweeping park-facing views with the remaining rooms featuring views of the Manhattan skyline. The hotel also offers 11,000 square feet of reimagined indoor and outdoor event space.

"Park Lane New York is one of the premier hotels in New York City located by one of the most iconic landmarks in Central Park. It provides guests with a unique New York City experience while boasting world-class hospitality," said Ara Sarajian, New York City FC Head of Partnership Development. "We're excited to bring this partnership to life and have Park Lane New York join us as our Official Hotel Partner."

Park Lane New York offers three bespoke food and beverage venues inside the hotel, including the recently renovated rooftop lounge Darling, the only rooftop lounge on Central Park South. Also located at Park Lane New York are Rose Lane, an 80-seat lobby bar with an outdoor promenade, and Calvert's, the intimate, second-floor culinary ode to Central Park.

Park Lane New York offers luxurious amenities including a 24-hour fitness center with an outdoor terrace, Peloton bikes, and evening turndown service. Guests can enjoy 24/7 room service, laundry services, and a pet-friendly policy. Rooms feature stunning views of Central Park or the NYC skyline, premium linens, modern tech amenities, and Jo Loves bathroom products. With Les Clefs D'Or concierge services, fans can easily explore the best of New York City, from Central Park to top shopping and dining.

"We are thrilled to partner with New York City FC as the Club's Official Hotel Partner," said Niles Harris, Managing Director of Park Lane New York. "As a hotel that embodies the dynamic energy and spirit of New York City, we look forward to welcoming players, fans, and visitors alike to experience our exceptional spaces, outstanding hospitality, and unparalleled views of Central Park. This partnership is a natural fit, and we're excited to be a part of the New York City FC community."

Park Lane New York signage and branding will feature in-stadium at MLS home matches and across custom content pieces on New York City FC digital channels. Stay tuned to see how Park Lane is activating on-site. For more information or to book your stay, parklanenewyork.com.

