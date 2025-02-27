Park Lane New York Becomes Official Hotel Partner of New York City FC
February 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC and Park Lane New York announced a new partnership, making the hotel the Official Hotel Partner of the Club.
The 47-story luxury hotel features 610 rooms - nearly half of which provide sweeping park-facing views with the remaining rooms featuring views of the Manhattan skyline. The hotel also offers 11,000 square feet of reimagined indoor and outdoor event space.
"Park Lane New York is one of the premier hotels in New York City located by one of the most iconic landmarks in Central Park. It provides guests with a unique New York City experience while boasting world-class hospitality," said Ara Sarajian, New York City FC Head of Partnership Development. "We're excited to bring this partnership to life and have Park Lane New York join us as our Official Hotel Partner."
Park Lane New York offers three bespoke food and beverage venues inside the hotel, including the recently renovated rooftop lounge Darling, the only rooftop lounge on Central Park South. Also located at Park Lane New York are Rose Lane, an 80-seat lobby bar with an outdoor promenade, and Calvert's, the intimate, second-floor culinary ode to Central Park.
Park Lane New York offers luxurious amenities including a 24-hour fitness center with an outdoor terrace, Peloton bikes, and evening turndown service. Guests can enjoy 24/7 room service, laundry services, and a pet-friendly policy. Rooms feature stunning views of Central Park or the NYC skyline, premium linens, modern tech amenities, and Jo Loves bathroom products. With Les Clefs D'Or concierge services, fans can easily explore the best of New York City, from Central Park to top shopping and dining.
"We are thrilled to partner with New York City FC as the Club's Official Hotel Partner," said Niles Harris, Managing Director of Park Lane New York. "As a hotel that embodies the dynamic energy and spirit of New York City, we look forward to welcoming players, fans, and visitors alike to experience our exceptional spaces, outstanding hospitality, and unparalleled views of Central Park. This partnership is a natural fit, and we're excited to be a part of the New York City FC community."
Park Lane New York signage and branding will feature in-stadium at MLS home matches and across custom content pieces on New York City FC digital channels. Stay tuned to see how Park Lane is activating on-site. For more information or to book your stay, parklanenewyork.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2025
- Keys to the Match: Road Gains - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC and Revolution Brewing Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Transfer FW Elias Manoel to Brazilian Club Botafogo - Real Salt Lake
- Wilfried Zaha Available for Home Opener vs. Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- Park Lane New York Becomes Official Hotel Partner of New York City FC - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Announces Palomar as the Official Training Jersey Partner - San Diego FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: February 27, 2025 - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Handle Business, Secure Advancement in Leg 2 of Concacaf Champions Cup Matchup with FC Motagua - FC Cincinnati
- URFC Unveils "Great Salt Lake" Secondary Kit in Conjunction with Nike for 2025 Season - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Loans Forward Nelson Pierre to Vancouver Whitecaps FC II - Philadelphia Union
- Sounders FC Defeats Antigua GFC to Advance to Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - Seattle Sounders FC
- RSL Fall Short in Final Minutes, Eliminated from Champions Cup - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- Keys to the Match: Road Gains
- Park Lane New York Becomes Official Hotel Partner of New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Ties New York City FC, 2-2
- New York City FC Midfielder Santiago Rodríguez Joins Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas on a Permanent Transfer
- Availability Report: Trio Absent for Season Opener