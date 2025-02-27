URFC Unveils "Great Salt Lake" Secondary Kit in Conjunction with Nike for 2025 Season

February 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah / NEW YORK - Utah Royals FC, in conjunction with the National Women's Soccer League and NIKE, Inc., today unveiled its new 'Great Salt Lake' Blue secondary uniform, ahead of the Saturday, March 15 season opener at America First Field in Sandy. Kickoff for Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets' team against expansion rivals Bay FC is at 5:30p MT, with tickets available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

The 2025 Utah Royals FC 'Great Salt Lake' Blue Kits are available at the URFC / RSL Team Store at America First Field (9256 State St in Sandy, UT 84070), open 10- 6p MT daily (closed on Sundays).

Similar to 2024, today's announcement occurred simultaneously for each of the NWSL's 14 clubs ahead of the league's first official match, the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup on Friday, March 7. Each club utilized colors and landscapes that are significant to the area where the 14 teams live and play. The emphasis on community is to celebrate the connection between the athletes and fans.

"Our organization is incredibly honored to represent the wonderful state of Utah." said Club Vice President of Marketing Tyler Gibbons. "For us to be able to shine a spotlight on the iconic Great Salt Lake with the donation from America First Credit Union & the kit design defines what our club is all about. Community first."

The 2025 Utah Royals FC kits, the 'Ascent' and 'Great Salt Lake' kits, feature jersey-front partner America First Credit Union across the front and the Intermountain Health mark on the right sleeve. Utah Royals FC remains one of several clubs that will feature an "Outer Pride" element in the "ONE UTAH", an homage to the Club's collective ethos of unity.

The design of the "Great Salt Lake" kit is inspired by the defining natural elements of Utah, paying tribute to the landscapes that shape life in the state. Designed to highlight the beauty and significance of the Great Salt Lake, the 'Great Salt Lake' kit aims to bring awareness to the ongoing efforts to preserve this vital natural resource.

In partnership with kit-front sponsor America First Credit Union, Utah Royals FC will contribute a $10,000 donation to the Great Salt Lake Trust, reinforcing the club's commitment to environmental sustainability and local conservation efforts. This initiative is part of URFC's broader dedication to celebrating and protecting Utah's natural wonders, ensuring they remain a source of pride for generations to come.

"This suite of jerseys, featuring bold designs, vibrant colors and accompanying lifestyle products like the anthem jacket, represent another key step in growing the NWSL's footprint within the global marketplace," said NWSL Vice President of Consumer Products Katie Eaton. "As we continue to elevate our product offerings, we're focused on blending sport and lifestyle in ways that authentically connect with players and fans alike."

Engineered with key performance innovation materials, the new matchday uniforms feature Nike DRI-FIT ADV technology, delivering unparalleled support, flexibility, and breathability to keep players performing at their best.

The left sleeve of every matchday kit will again proudly feature the logo of Ally Financial, the official banking partner of the NWSL, highlighting Ally's continued investment in and support of women's sports. Beginning today, both replica and authentic versions of all updated jerseys will be available for purchase on NWSLShop.com.

Additionally, replica jerseys will feature expanded sizing this year. In addition to jerseys, pre-match tops and an assortment of fan gear, including club anthem jackets, are available today on NWSLShop.com.

Starting this spring, new kits on NWSLShop.com will also be customizable to feature every NWSL athlete competing in the 2025 season, ensuring fans can rep their favorite players all season long.

The NWSL returns to action Friday, March 7, as reigning NWSL Champion Orlando Pride takes on the Washington Spirit, last year's Championship runner up, in the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup ahead of regular season kickoff. Following the Challenge Cup, the 2025 campaign opens Friday, March 14. Highlighted by NWSL Rivalry Weekend and the return of Decision Day, this year is poised to build on the success of a 2024 campaign that saw continued record-breaking growth across the league, including a 285% increase in broadcast viewership, a 47% increase in match attendance and the first season in league history to welcome over two million fans.

Utah Royals FC returns to action after flipping the script under Head Coach Coenraets finishing the 2024 season 5-4-2, 17 pts under Coenraets helm. Hosting 2024 expansion sibling Bay FC at America First Field on March 15 URFC look to continue its unbeaten streak against Bay after completing the 2024 sweep. Don't miss this year's action, season tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.