New England Revolution Academy Highlights: February 27, 2025

February 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Academy's Under-18, Under-16, and Under-15 teams opened their 2024-25 MLS NEXT spring season on the road last weekend, at CF Montréal.

The U-18s fell, 2-1, to CF Montréal on Sunday. Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) recorded New England's lone goal of the match, tying Robert Nichols III (2007 - Milton, Mass.) for the team-leading eight goals on the season. Nichols, who set up Carlos' goal in Sunday's match, also leads the team with six helpers on the year.

The U-16s were defeated by Montréal, 3-1, on Sunday. Jonathan Cante (2009 - Pawtucket, R.I.) scored his second goal of the season. Midfielder Chris Scott (2010 - North Tonawanda, N.Y.) registered his fourth assist of the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign.

The U-15's rounded out the weekend, securing a 1-1 draw to Montréal. New England's lone scorer Bayron Morales-Vega (2010 - Framingham, Mass.) tallied a goal in the 72nd minute to level Sunday's contest.

All five Revolution Academy teams return to action this weekend. On Saturday, the U-18s and U-16s travel to Nashville SC, while the U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s host Valeo FC. On Sunday, the U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s welcome Oakwood SC to the Revolution Training Center. The complete MLS NEXT schedule and the latest news from around the league can be viewed here. To learn more about the New England Revolution Academy, click here.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. CF Montréal U-18s

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Complexe Sportif de l'Ouest

New England Revolution 1, CF Montréal 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Robert Nichols III) 2'

MTL - 8'

MTL - 83'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga; Sheridan McNish, Enzo Goncalves, Aidan Reilly, Josh Poulson; Josh Partal, Edwin Flores (Giuseppe Ciampa 75'), Robert Nichols III, Raphael Alves (Bryan Norena 36'), Aaron Ineh (Jordi Tornberg Ayala 68'), Cristiano Carlos.

Substitutes Not Used: Mason Yang.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. CF Montréal U-16s

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Complexe Sportif de l'Ouest

New England Revolution 1, CF Montréal 3

Scoring Summary:

MTL - 12'

MTL - 18'

NE - Jonathan Cante (Chris Scott) 61'

MTL - 90'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth; Alex Glassman (Lucas Aquino 46'), Josh Macedo, Kauan De Campos, Aarin Prajapati; Levi Katsell (Tobin Farmer 83'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala, Chris Scott; Kaisei Korytoski (Isaiah Claverie 58'), Brandon Velez, Jonathan Cante.

Substitutes Not Used: JV De Almeida.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. CF Montréal U-15s

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Complexe Sportif de l'Ouest

New England Revolution 1, CF Montréal 1

Scoring Summary:

MTL - 38'

NE - Bayron Morales-Vega 72'

Revolution U-15s: JV De Almeida (Mason Yang 46'); Tobin Farmer (Jude Chisholm 46'), Alex Lewis, Niaz Sacirbey (Makai Harr 46'), Braedon Andersen; Frankie Caruso (Jesse Ebere 50'), Davi Pereira (Bayron Morales-Vega 50'), Logan Azar; Lucas Pereira (Alex Gomes 50'), Roman Woolfolk (Alejandro Garza 6'), Shifaq Fazl.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.