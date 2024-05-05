Wiles, Lowe Lead Bulls Past Gwinnett, 4-2

May 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lawrenceville, GA - Nathan Wiles threw five scoreless innings while Josh Lowe singled in a pair of key runs in the fifth as the Durham Bulls beat Gwinnett 4-2 to split their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.

Wiles (W, 3-2), who notched a win in Wednesday's second game of a doubleheader by throwing three frames, held Gwinnett (15-17) scoreless over five innings on Sunday thanks to just 59 pitches. Wiles fanned four and did not face a three-ball count all day. Michael Gomez worked two perfect innings before Nelson Alvarez threw a perfect eighth. At one stretch, three Bulls pitchers combined to retire 13 straight batters.

Gwinnett scored twice in the ninth against Enmanuel Mejia, who retired the final three batters of the game, all representing the tying run.

CJ Hinojosa struck for his first home run in a Bulls uniform, taking out former Bulls reliever Brian Moran in the ninth inning. Hinojosa finished 2-3 with a walk. Kameron Misner went 2-4 with an RBI single, a walk and two stolen bases.

The Bulls (13-20) return home against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, May 7 th . Mason Montgomery (0-5, 8.28) is slated to start the series opener at 11:05 AM ET.

