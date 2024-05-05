Manzardo Homers Again, But Clippers Fall

May 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Columbus Clippers were defeated 3-1 on Saturday by the Toledo Mud Hens at Huntington Park, as three Mud Hens pitchers combined to hold Columbus to just four hits.

The lone Clippers tally came courtesy of Kyle Manzardo, who clubbed a solo home run in the 4th inning. He is currently tied for third in the International League with nine long balls on the season.

Starter Connor Gillispie (0-4) allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Eli Morgan, Sam Hentges and Anthony Banda combined to throw 4.0 hitless innings of relief.

The series between the Clippers and Mud Hens will conclude Sunday at 1:05pm with "Family Day" at Huntington Park. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

