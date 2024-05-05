Brito's Blast Not Enough for the ClipShow

May 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers were defeated in Friday night at Huntington Park against the Toledo Mud Hens, 6-4.

Columbus took an early lead when Juan Brito (3) hit a solo blast in the 1 st inning. He would go 2-for-3 on the evening with a pair of RBI.

The game swung the other direction when Toledo scored three times in both the 4 th and 5 th innings. Clippers starter Xzavion Curry fell to 0-3 on the season.

The series between the Clippers and Mud Hens in Columbus continues Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.