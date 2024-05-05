Tides Fall 6-3 In Series Finale To Sounds

May 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - The Norfolk Tides (16-17) fell to the Nashville Sounds (15-18), 6-3, on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. The Tides dropped their second straight game to the Sounds, but went 4-2 in their series against Nashville.

The Tides struck early Sunday afternoon, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Coby Mayo drove in Connor Norby on an RBI double. Nashville knotted the game back up at 1-1 in the bottom half of the inning on a sacrfice fly out from Owen Miller.

Then in the top of the second, Hudson Haskin roped a solo shot, his first home run of the season, over the left-center field fence to retake a 2-1 lead for Norfolk. The Sounds stormed back in the bottom half of the inning, scoring two runs to take a 3-2 lead before adding on another run in the bottom of the fourth, giving them a 4-2 advantage.

In the top of the seventh, the Tides loaded the bases following a leadoff double by Jackson Holliday and walks to Norby and Billy Cook. After working a 3-2 count, Maverick Handley drew a walk to bring home Holliday and cut the deficit to 4-3. The Tides threatened to tie the game in the top of the eighth after getting Daniel Johnson to third base, but were unable to bring him home.

The Sounds tacked on two more insurance runs in the top of the eighth following a two-run home run from Brewer Hicklen, cementing Nashville's second straight win over the Tides.

On the mound, Bruce Zimmermann once again kept the Sounds' batters in check. He went five innings, allowing one earned run on five hits while not allowing a walk for the second time this season and striking out five Nashville hitters. In relief, both Luis González and Wandisson Charles worked hitless innings, striking out three while walking just one.

After an off day on Monday, the Tides will head to Memphis on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Redbirds.

POSTGAME NOTES

Double 'em Up: Going 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and a run today was Connor Norby...the first inning double by Norby was his 50th two-bagger with Norfolk...since he made his Triple-A debut on September 20, 2022, Norby has collected the most doubles by a Tides hitter, one more than teammate Kyle Stowers during that span...since 2022, Norby has 85 extra base hits, the second-most among Norfolk hitters behind Stowers (99).

Hudson Has-can-hit: Finishing 1-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and a run in the loss was Hudson Haskin...the long ball was his first this year with the Tides, second of the season and 25th of his professional career...prior to his home run on April 19 with Aberdeen at Hudson Valley while on rehab, Haskin last hit a homer on June 8, 2023 with Norfolk at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Thou Shall Not Pass: After throwing out two runners in today's game against Nashville, Maverick Handley is now tied for second in the International League with eight runners caught stealing this year... Handley is the first Norfolk catcher to throw out multiple runners in a game twice in a season since Adley Rutschman in September and October, 2021.

