RailRiders Sweep Jacksonville
May 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Jacksonville, FL - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders completed a six-game series sweep with a 5-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday evening at 121 Financial Ballpark. The RailRiders tallied a season-high 14 hits en route to their second series sweep on the season. The pitching staff even took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, eventually allowing just three hits in total. SWB currently sits in first place with a 23-9 record as they return home from a 10-2 road trip.
Starters Yoendrys Gómez and Yonny Chirinos went head to head for two shutout frames apiece. Gómez went on to toss four hitless, scoreless innings, despite five walks. The righty struck out four.
The RailRiders struck first in the top of the third. Greg Allen was hit by a pitch and Kevin Smith's single moved him into scoring position. After a double play got Allen to third, Caleb Durbin batted in him for a 1-0 advantage.
After a quiet fourth, SWB added one-run frames in the fifth, sixth, and seventh. First Kevin Smith laid down a bunt single to reach. Luis González pushed him to third on a base hit to left. Then, Everson Pereira followed up with one of his own and Smith scored on an error that followed. In the next frame, Jose Rojas smacked his fifth homer of the season.
In the seventh, T.J. Rumfield laced a double to right to get in scoring position. Carlos Narvaez followed with an RBI single making it 4-0.
Meanwhile, Cody Morris (W, 1-0) tossed two quiet frames to keep Jacksonville off the board. He also did not allow a hit in his outing.
But, the Jumbo Shrimp finally recorded a hit and notched a pair of runs in the eighth. A fielding error put a runner aboard and Victor Mesa Jr. nabbed their first single. With runners on the corners, Alex Mauricio replaced Oddanier Mosqueda. Javier Sanoja got a sacrifice fly and Troy Johnson an RBI base hit. The runs tracked backed to Mosqueda, albeit unearned because of a RailRiders error.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added insurance when Narvaez batted in another. Pereira walked to reach and moved over on Rumfield's single. Narvaez roped a liner to right for a 5-2 lead. Mauricio (S, 1) kept the Shrimp off the board with a 1-2-3 9th inning.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 7 to open their first series of the year against the Rochester Red Wings. For promotional information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming homestand, click here.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: 23-9
