SWB Game Notes - May 5

May 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (22-9) @ Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (16-16)

Game 32 | Road Game 21 | Sunday, May 5, 2024 | First Pitch 3:05 PM

RHP Yoendrys Gómez (0-1, 4.60) vs LHP Yonny Chirinos (3-2, 3.31)

TOP TEAM: With five straight wins over Jacksonville, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre are in sole possession of first place in the International League. The team has a three-game advantage over Omaha and have the highest run differential (+50) in the league.

ROAD WARRIORS: SWB is an amazing 17-3 on the road. The RailRiders picked up their ninth win on its current 12-game road trip.

BICKFORD'S BEST- Phil Bickford has had two saves on the week amassing 10 appearances on the season. He has lowered his earned run average to 3.18 in eleven and a third innings. The righty has walked just four to his 14 strikeouts.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders hit a season-high five home runs in their win last night. Everson Pereira has a team-leading eight, while Carlos Narvaez smacked his second, and Greg Allen hit his second. Both Kevin Smith and Oscar González each recorded their first long ball on the summer. SWB has combined for 35 homers.

MAY- SWB has had a very successful start to May going 4-0, in the midst of five wins straight. The team was 2-1 in March and 16-8 in April. They are now 13 games above .500.

RUNNING ON YOU- The RailRiders have recorded the most steals in the International League with 51 on the season, getting caught just 11 times. After slowing down the run game last week, they took a pair last night. Caleb Durbin and Brandon Lockridge lead the league with 13, while ten RailRiders have at least one on the season. The team is second overall in Triple-A baseball to Tacoma who has 66 steals.

THROWING GAS- The RailRiders pitching staff has the lowest earned run average in all of Triple-A baseball with a 3.49. They have also allowed the least amount of runs with 122 this summer, 12 fewer than the next team. They are also lead in saves with 12 total.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. has been stellar in relief for the RailRiders. He has worked a 1.76 earned run average in eleven appearances. In 15.1 innings, he has allowed just three runs. Underwood Jr. has struck out 17 to just six walks. The righty has two wins and two saves. The Yankees signed the right hander as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

PERIERA POWER - Everson Pereira currently leads the team with eight home runs, including one last night in the win. Additionally, that long ball gives him sixth most in the International League and second to just Agustin Ramirez (9) in the Yankees farm system. The Yankees #5 prospect is batting .263 in 28 games this season with 21 runs batted in. Last season, Pereira totalled 18 homers, 8 in his 27 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.