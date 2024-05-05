Cocos Locos Pitching Stifles Mets in Series Finale

May 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Cocos Locos de Rochester secured a series split with Syracuse Sunday afternoon, taking the finale by a score of 6-1. Rochester was propelled by multi-hit performances from RF Travis Blankenhorn and C Drew Millas, while RHP Jackson Rutledge allowed just three hits across 6.0 innings of work in his sixth start of the season.

After a scoreless first inning, the Cocos Locos would jump out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Travis Blankenhorn sent a 1-2 heater 412 feet into the scoreboard in right-center field for his team-leading ninth home run of the season.

In the bottom of the third, 2B Darren Baker led off the inning, working a seven-pitch walk that put him into scoring position after successfully stealing second base. DH Victor Robles then roped a single into right field, scoring Baker from second base and tacking on an additional run to the lead, making it 2-0. The next at-bat, CF James Wood singled to put Robles on second base, and a Drew Millas chopper to left field scored the rehabbing outfielder from second to increase the lead to three runs after three innings of play.

After a scoreless top half of the fourth, SS Jack Dunn led off the bottom half with a single into center field, and Darren Baker swapped places with him at first base after a fielder's choice. The California native advanced to second base via a balk, and both James Wood and Victor Robles drew free passes of their own to load the bases with one out. Two batters later, with the bases still loaded, Blankenhorn connected on a pitch that hit the right field wall in the air for a long single, allowing Baker and Robles to come around to score. Drew Millas capped off the three-run inning with a double that brought Wood around to score, giving Rochester a 6-0 lead heading to the fifth.

Pitching dominated from the fourth inning through the bottom of the eighth, keeping the game at 6-0 heading to the final frame. The Mets would finally get on the scoreboard in the top of the ninth on a 3B Mark Vientos home run to center field, but that would be all as RHP Stephen Nogosek bounced back and recorded the final three outs of the inning to secure a 6-1 Rochester win, putting the team back over a .500 winning percentage.

Jackson Rutledge took the mound first for the Cocos Locos in Sunday afternoon's contest and turned in his first quality start of the season. In his sixth start of 2024, the Missouri native tossed 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out six and walking one. RHP Amos Willingham was first out of the bullpen and worked a scoreless inning of his own on two hits while striking out a pair before giving the ball to LHP Richard Bleier. The former Boston Red Sox logged a hitless inning while striking out one. RHP Stephen Nogosek entered in relief in the top of the ninth inning and allowed an earned run on a hit while striking out a pair to close the door for Rochester.

Sunday afternoon's Diamond Pro Player of the Game is RHP Jackson Rutledge. The Nationals 2019 first-round draft pick recorded his first quality start of the season, working a Triple-A best 6.0 innings. He allowed no runs on three hits while walking one and striking out six. This is the first time he's tossed 6.0 scoreless innings since May 14, 2013, with Double-A Harrisburg.

Rochester will take Monday off before heading to Pennsylvania to start a six-game series against the Scranton/WB Railriders for the first time in 2024, beginning on Tuesday. RHP Spenser Watkins will take the mound first for Rochester in the opener, squaring off against Scranton's RHP Will Warren. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

