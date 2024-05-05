Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 5 vs. Syracuse

May 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets (17-13) vs. Cocos Locos de Rochester (14-14)

Sunday, May 5, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Dom Hamel (1-1, 5.16) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (1-1, 8.44)

NOT LIKE US: Rochester dropped their third game of the series against Syracuse yesterday, 4-2...SS JACK DUNN launched his third homer of the season and singled to pace the team with a pair of knocks in the contest...RHP JOAN ADON allowed four earned on seven hits across 5.0 innings on the mound before RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN and RHP RICO GARCIA each turned in scoreless outings in relief...Rochester looks to split the series in the finale this afternoon, as Wings RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE and Mets RHP Dom Hamel face off for the second time this series.

JACKHAMMERED: SS JACK DUNN laced Rochester's first hit of the game in the third inning yesterday afternoon, a line drive single that was followed up by his third home run of the season in the fourth...the Georgia native finished the game 2-for-4 with a base hit and a home run, and has now hit safely in a team-leading six consecutive games since game two of a doubleheader on 4/27 at St. Paul...over the course of the streak, he carries a .429 batting average (9-for-21) with one home run, two doubles, seven RBI and three runs scored...he has also driven in a run in four consecutive games, tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League...

This is his longest hitting streak (6 games) since 5/17-25 in 2023 and is two shy of his career-best (8, 6/11-19 in 2022).

Three homers through 26 games played matches his total with Rochester in 2023 (65 games).

STREAK-O GARCIA: RHP RICO GARCIA logged his eighth consecutive scoreless appearance yesterday, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth with two strikeouts...eight-straight scoreless appearances is the most by a Rochester pitcher this season and is tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League...

Garcia leads all Rochester relievers (min. 10.0 IP) with a 1.93 ERA (3 ER/14.0 IP), 20 strikeouts, and batting average against (.149).

KING JAMES X: CF JAMES WOOD roped his team-leading 10th double of the season yesterday, going 1-for-4 in yesterday's contest...he has now reached safely in a team-leading 12 consecutive games, his second double-digit on-base streak of the season...he has also hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games dating back to 4/17 against Toledo, including a nine-game hitting streak from 4/20-5/1...

Wood leads all Rochester in batting average (.324, 36-for-111), hits (36), doubles (10), walks (21), runs scored (23), and on-base percentage (.427) this season.

ROBERT CALIFORNIA: RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN turned in 2.0 scoreless innings of relief yesterday, allowing two hits while striking out one...after turning in 2.1 innings without allowing a run on Tuesday, this is the fifth time in his professional career (172 MLB & MiLB relief appearances) that he's logged back-to-back scoreless relief outings of at least 2.0 frames, with the last time coming in 2021 with New York-NL (4/24 & 5/3).

