Clippers Downed by Mud Hens

May 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers were defeated 7-3 at Huntington Park Thursday by the Toledo Mud Hens. The loss drops the Clippers to 12-16.

Kyle Manzardo hit his 10 th double of the season in the 1 st inning, and Jhonkensy Noel clubbed a solo homer, his fifth on the year, in the 2 nd frame, representing the only extra-base hits on the evening for Columbus.

Starting pitcher Hunter Stanley suffered his first defeat of the season, allowing seven runs (three earned) with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings. Wes Parsons and Randy Labaut kept Toledo off the scoreboard over a combined 4.0 innings of relief work.

The Clippers and Mud Hens continue the series on $5 Friday; the first pitch at Huntington Park is scheduled for 7:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

