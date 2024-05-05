Jacksonville Suffers First Sweep Since 2019
May 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville rallied late with two runs in the eighth, but the Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 5-2 Sunday at 121 Financial Ballpark.
With two outs in the ninth, Alex Mauricio struck out Jonathan Guzman as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (23-9) put the finishing touches on six-game sweep of the Jumbo Shrimp (16-17). Jacksonville was swept for the first time since 2019, when the Mississippi Braves brought out the brooms from May 1-5 in Pearl, Miss.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck first in the series finale. Greg Allen reached on a hit by pitch and Kevin Smith singled to put runners at first and second. After a double play, Caleb Durbin rolled a slow single to third, which scored Allen and gave the RailRiders a 1-0 lead.
In the fifth inning, Allen reached on a double. Smith followed with a single and Allen was thrown out at home by Guzman. Luis Gonzalez singled for the RailRiders' third hit of the inning. After a strikeout, Everson Pereira laced an RBI single, which brought home Smith. Yonny Chirinos (3-3) escaped on a groundout two batters later, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had extended the lead to 2-0.
In a two-run game, Jose Rojas cracked a solo home run to lead off the sixth. The blast was the 11th home run hit by the RailRiders in the series.
With the RailRiders up 3-0 in the seventh, T.J. Rumfield ripped a two-out double. Carlos Narvaez blistered a breaking ball and plated Rumfield with a single to add another tally to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's total.
Jacksonville began to rally in the eighth. Jonathan Davis reached on a one-out error. Victor Mesa Jr. rifled a single, which broke up the RailRiders' no-hit bid and put runners at first and third. Javier Sanoja hit a pop fly and scored Davis on a sacrifice fly. After a wild pitch, Troy Johnston trickled a grounder to third and drove in Mesa Jr. on an infield single to make it 4-2.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded immediately in the ninth. Pereira drew a walk with one out in the inning. He'd make his way to third on a Rumfield single. Narvaez delivered again for the RailRiders with an opposite field single to plate Pereira and put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre up 5-2.
Jacksonville will travel to Omaha to face off against the Storm Chasers starting Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. from Werner Park. RHP Kyle Tyler (1-0, 4.00) will make the start and RHP Zach Davies (1-1, 4.50) will counter for Omaha. Coverage begins at 7:20 on ESPN 690 AM, and www.ESPN690.com .
