Sounds Take Advantage of Tides Mistakes in Victory

May 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Timely hitting and stellar relief pitching pushed the Nashville Sounds (15-18) to a 6-3 victory over the Norfolk Tides (16-17) on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. After losing the first four games of the series, the Sounds rebounded by taking both games over the weekend.

A second inning Vinny Capra double followed by a two-RBI single by Chavez Young gave the Sounds a 3-2 lead and they never looked back.

Robert Gasser worked out of traffic and totaled seven strikeouts in the outing. He went 4.0 innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and three walks. He stranded runners on base in the first, third and fourth inning.

Four Tides errors were costly as they led to three earned runs which was the difference in the ballgame. Owen Miller had a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first and another Sounds run was tacked on in the fourth on a dropped line drive by Jackson Holliday.

Six Nashville relievers combined to pitch the final five innings. Kevin Herget entered with the bases-loaded and a one-run lead and struck out the only batter he faced to get out of the jam. Abner Uribe followed with a scoreless eighth inning and one strikeout in his season debut for the Sounds. Enoli Paredes shut the door for his third save of the season.

Brewer Hicklen mashed a 417-foot home run to left-center in the eighth inning to give the Sounds some insurance runs.

Nashville heads to Durham to face the Bulls in a six-game series starting on Tuesday. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (0-2, 8.68) gets the start for the Sounds in the series opener. Durham's starter is to be announced. The First pitch is set for 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abner Uribe worked a scoreless eighth inning after being optioned by Milwaukee.

With Brewer Hicklen's fourth home run of the season, he moves into a tie with Isaac Collins for second place behind Tyler Black with five. He moves into a four-way tie for second place in RBI with 17, trailing Tyler Black with 18.

Robert Gasser's seven strikeouts were his most since September 1 at Durham. He has seven consecutive games with at least five strikeouts.

It is the first time in his career that Chavez Young has been caught stealing twice in the same game.

