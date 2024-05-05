Redbirds Win Fifth of May on Cinco de Mayo

May 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game road trip with a 7-6 extra-inning win at the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.

For the first time this season, Memphis played an extra-inning game. Down two runs in the ninth, the Redbirds tied the groundout and wild pitch. In the top of the tenth, second baseman Thomas Saggese brought home a run with a single. Memphis later added an insurance run on a wild pitch.

Starting pitcher Adam Kloffenstein was solid in his second start of the series. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on three hits, walked four and struck out three in 5.0 innings pitched. He gave up a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning, his only run allowed.

Right fielder Jordan Walker and catcher Gavin Collins each plated runs with a double in the win. Walker finished the afternoon 1-for-2 with the double, two RBIs and three walks. Collins went 1-for-4 with the double and two RBIs. Eight of the nine batters reached safely in the win, while seven batters registered at least one base hit.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a 13-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, May 7 with first pitch for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

