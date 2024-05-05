'Pigs Fall in Series Finale to WooSox

May 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Worcester, Massachusetts - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-18) capped their weeklong stay at Polar Park with an 11-1 loss on Sunday afternoon against the Worcester Red Sox (16-16).

Bobby Dalbec smashed a solo homer, his second of the year to start the scoring for the WooSox in the second inning. The 'Pigs managed to answer right back in the top of the third as Jim Haley singled, stole second and scored on a Simon Muzziotti base hit.

The WooSox reclaimed the lead in the last of the third, scoring 10 unanswered runs the rest of the way. Chase Meidroth opened the third with a homer, his second of the year. Worcester loaded the bases later in the inning and pushed across another run on a fielder's choice to make it 3-1.

In the fourth, the WooSox plated six runs. Meidroth plated his second run of the day with an RBI double and then scored on a Romy Gonzalez single. Nathan Hickey made it 6-1 with a sacrifice fly before Niko Kavadas hit his sixth homer of the year, a three-run shot, to make it 9-1.

The WooSox capped their scoring in the seventh with a Romy Gonzalez two-run single to make it 11-1.

Luis Guerrero (2-1) earned the win in relief for Worcester, working 2.1 scoreless frames, allowing just a hit and striking out three.

Max Castillo (0-3) suffered his second loss of the week for the 'Pigs, allowing six runs in 3.1 innings on eight hits and two walks, striking out two.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs return to Coca-Cola Park to begin a six-game series against the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday, May 7. First pitch is slated for 11:00 a.m.

