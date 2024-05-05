Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.5
May 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
Cocos Locos de Rochester (15-14) 6, Syracuse Mets (17-14) 1
Sunday, May 5, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY
FINAL: ROC 6, SYR 1
WP: Jackson Rutledge (2-1, 6.14)
LP: Dom Hamel (1-2, 6.58)
SV: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 6 0
Rochester 0 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 x 6 10 0
GAME INFORMATION:
First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.
Temperature: 63 °F
Time of Game: 2:25
Attendance: 3,754
HOME RUNS:
ROC - Travis Blankenhorn (9) off RHP Dom Hamel in the 2 nd (Count: 1-2) to right-center field
SYR - Mark Vientos (6) off RHP Stephen Nogosek in the 9 th (Count: 2-2) to center field
STARTING PITCHERS:
RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-1, 6.14) 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1BB, 6 SO, 0 HR, 78/50 (P/S), Left up 6-0
RHP Dom Hamel (1-2, 6.58) 3.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO, 1 HR, 81/53 (P/S), left down 6-0
ABS CHALLENGES:
ROC - 1-for-3
SYR - 0-for-3
COCOS LOCOS NOTES:
CINCO DE BLANKO: RF
TRAVIS BLANKENHORN homered for a team-leading ninth time today, a 412-foot solo shot that came off the bat at 105.9 MPH...the lefty slugger finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored...nine homers are tied for the fourth-most in the
International League, and his 23 RBI are the most by a Red Wing through Cinco de Mayo since at least 2004...
Three of his last four hits have been home runs, dating back to game two on 4/27.
Blankenhorn leads all Nationals Minor Leaguers' in total bases (65), home runs (9), and slugging percentage (.613).
HE DOESN'T EVEN GO HERE: Rehabbing DH
VICTOR ROBLES roped a single in the third, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk, and two runs scored in the series finale...Robles has notched a hit in five of his six games with the Red Wings in his rehab appearance, going 7-for-20 (.350) against
Syracuse pitching.
IN NEW YORK I MILL(AS) ROCK: C
DREW MILLAS is now hitting .450 (9-for-20) over his last five games dating back to 4/27-G2, after going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI this afternoon...in seven games against Syracuse this season, he carries a .333 batting average (10-for-30)
with a homer, two doubles, and three RBI...
10 of his 13 hits this season have come from the left side of the plate.
WOODSTOCK '24: CF
JAMES WOOD extended his team-leading on-base streak to 12 games with a single through the right side in the third...he finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored and now leads the team with a .325 (37-for-114) batting average, 37 hits, 10 doubles, 21 walks, 23 runs scored, and a .430 on-base percentage this season.
JACKED UP: RHP
JACKSON RUTLEDGE turned in his first quality start of 2024 today, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings for the first time since 5/14/2023 (w/ HBG), allowing three hits while striking out six and walking one... Red Wings pitchers have logged three quality starts in a six-game series for the first time since 6/8-11 at Worcester in 2023 (3 in 4 games)... 6.0 innings of work is his new Triple-A career-high.
METS NOTES:
SWAGGY V: 3B
MARK VIENTOS put Syracuse on the board in the top of the 9th inning with a solo home run, his sixth with the Mets this season...he finished the game 1-for-4 this afternoon and now leads the team with 23 RBI...
Vientos carries a .404 (19-for-47) average in 12 road games this season versus a .186 (8-for-43) batting average across 11 games at home.
NEXT GAME
Rochester v. Scranton/WB
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.
RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 4.94) vs. RHP Will Warren (3-0, 3.95)
