Wild Drop Sunday Matinee to Tucson, 2-1

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (8-4-1-0; 17 pts.) fell to the Tucson Roadrunners (5-6-1-0; 11 pts.) by a score of 2-1 at Wells Fargo Arena. Wild goaltender Dereck Baribeau made 27 saves and Iowa forward Matt Boldy scored his third goal in his last two games in the loss.

Roadrunners forward Matias Maccelli sprung free on a two-on-one chance, held the puck until he reached the right faceoff dot and beat Baribeau with a wrist shot to give Tucson a 1-0 lead at 5:32 of the first period.

Just over a minute later, Tucson forward Terry Broadhurst found a rebound to the right of Baribeau and shoveled it in to give the Roadrunners a 2-0 lead at 6:48 of the first stanza.

After Wild forward Kyle Rau sped through the neutral zone, he put on the brakes in the right corner of the offensive zone and slung a pass to the net that was deflected off the skate of Tucson forward Hudson Elynuik. The deflected puck settled in between and just above both faceoff circles and Boldy fired a slap shot past Roadrunners goalie Zane McIntyre to cut the Tucson lead to 2-1 at 17:57 of the first period. Both Rau and Wild defenseman Jon Lizotte were credited with assists on the goal.

At the end of the first period the Wild trailed the Roadrunners 2-1 as Tucson outshot Iowa 13-11 in the period.

The second period of play did not yield a goal for either side as the Wild outshot Tucson 15-6 in the period. At the end of two periods of play, shots were 26-19 in favor of Iowa.

In the third period, the Wild pulled Baribeau for the extra attacker at 1:35 of the period but could not solve McIntyre for a second time as the Roadrunners defeated Iowa 2-1.

Tucson outshot Iowa 10-6 in the third period, but the Wild outshot the Roadrunners 32-29 in the contest. The Wild did not convert on any of their three power play chances and Tucson failed to score on their five opportunities with a man advantage in the game.

The Wild face off against the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 2:00 p.m. CT.

