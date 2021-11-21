Dallas Stars Recall Forward Tanner Kero from Texas, Reassign Forward Riley Tufte to Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has recalled forward Tanner Kero from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League. Additionally, the team also reassigned forward Riley Tufte to Texas.

Kero, 29, has logged two assists (0-2=2) in seven games with Dallas this season. He has also registered three hits and three blocked shots on the campaign. In three AHL contests this season, Kero has logged two assists (0-2=2).

The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Hancock, Mich. was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2019.

Tufte, 23, has appeared in two NHL contests with Dallas in 2021-22, logging two hits and one blocked shot. The forward made his NHL debut on Nov. 13 vs. Philadelphia and registered one blocked shot in 4:25 of ice time. In 10 AHL games this season, he has recorded seven points (5-2=7). Tufte is tied for second on Texas with five goals, while he shares sixth on the team in points (7).

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Coon Rapids, Minn., was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

