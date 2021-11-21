Wolf, Stockton Stonewall Reign

A 31-save performance from goaltender Dustin Wolf helped the Stockton Heat (10-0-2-0) extend their season-opening point streak to 12 games and hold off the Ontario Reign (10-2-0-1) by a score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Arena. Reign goals were scored by forward Gabriel Vilardi, who played in his first AHL game of the year, as well as defender Helge Grans.

Ontario forwards Vladimir Tkachev and TJ Tynan both earned assists in the game to extend lengthy point streaks in the loss. Tkachev has helpers in six straight, while Tynan, who recently spent time in the NHL with the LA Kings, has points in five consecutive AHL contests.

Date: November 21, 2021

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

STK 1 2 1 4

ONT 1 1 0 2

Shots PP

STK 32 2/5

ONT 33 1/5

Three Stars -

1. Dustin Wolf (STK)

2. Byron Froese (STK)

3. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)

W: Dustin Wolf

L: Garret Sparks

Next Game: Monday, November 22, 2021 vs. Stockton | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

