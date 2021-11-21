Wolf, Stockton Stonewall Reign
November 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
A 31-save performance from goaltender Dustin Wolf helped the Stockton Heat (10-0-2-0) extend their season-opening point streak to 12 games and hold off the Ontario Reign (10-2-0-1) by a score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Arena. Reign goals were scored by forward Gabriel Vilardi, who played in his first AHL game of the year, as well as defender Helge Grans.
Ontario forwards Vladimir Tkachev and TJ Tynan both earned assists in the game to extend lengthy point streaks in the loss. Tkachev has helpers in six straight, while Tynan, who recently spent time in the NHL with the LA Kings, has points in five consecutive AHL contests.
Date: November 21, 2021
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
STK 1 2 1 4
ONT 1 1 0 2
Shots PP
STK 32 2/5
ONT 33 1/5
Three Stars -
1. Dustin Wolf (STK)
2. Byron Froese (STK)
3. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)
W: Dustin Wolf
L: Garret Sparks
Next Game: Monday, November 22, 2021 vs. Stockton | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2021
- Wolf, Stockton Stonewall Reign - Ontario Reign
- Heat Extend Point Streak to Team-Record 12 Games with Sunday Win - Stockton Heat
- Bears Close Weekend with 4-2 Win on Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Wrap Road Trip with 4-2 Loss to Bears - Charlotte Checkers
- Wild Drop Sunday Matinee to Tucson, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Moose Downed by Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Come Back for 6-5 Overtime Victory over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Stop Moose, Snap Losing Skid - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Lead from Tape-to-Tape, Secure 2-1 Win over Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
- Thunderbirds Overtake Islanders in the Third - Bridgeport Islanders
- Torrid T-Birds Triumph Again in Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Capitals Recall Brett Leason from Hershey, Re-Assign Garrett Pilon - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Tanner Kero from Texas, Reassign Forward Riley Tufte to Texas - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Recalls Groulx and Lettieri - San Diego Gulls
- 5 Things: Heat at Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Look to Complete Back-To-Back with Win vs. Cleveland - Toronto Marlies
- Top Two Teams in Pacific Face off Sunday in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Iowa Recalls Zmolek from Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Recalls Addison from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Checkers at Bears, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game #12: Tucson at Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
- Henderson Falls to Eagles, 2-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Griffins Third-Period Comeback Falls Short at Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Annunen Propels Eagles to 2-1 Win over Silver Knights - Colorado Eagles
- McLaughlin's Big Night and Delia's Big Saves Give Hogs a 3-2 Shootout Win over Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Top Griffins in Overtime Thriller - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.