Moose Downed by Milwaukee

November 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (9-6-1-0) faced off against the Milwaukee Admirals (4-9-1-0) for the third time in four days. The Moose were coming off a 4-3 win Friday night at Canada Life Centre.

The Admirals opened the scoring in the first two minutes of the Sunday contest. Rocco Grimaldi skated in and beat Moose netminder Mikhail Berdin for the early 1-0 Admirals lead. The Moose pushed back and had some quality chances as the period ticked on, but Admirals netminder Connor Ingram was solid and finished the first frame with 11 total saves to Berdin's four. After 20 minutes of play, the Moose found themselves down 1-0.

The Moose opened the middle frame with a quick strike of their own. With Manitoba on an early power play, Austin Poganski sent the puck to Ville Heinola at the point. The defenceman hammered it past Ingram and tied the contest one apiece less than a minute into the second. Milwaukee pushed back and received a pair goals 50 seconds apart from Cole Schneider and Matt Donovan. The two tallies gave the Admirals a 3-1 lead at 6:15. The Moose trailed 3-1 after 40 minutes of play. Shots on goal favoured Manitoba 19-14.

The Admirals scored first in the final frame with a five-on-three power play marker from Cole Smith. That pushed the Milwaukee lead to 4-1. The Moose fired back and received a shorthanded goal from Kristian Reichel. A rush by David Gustafsson ended with the puck on Reichel's stick and he fired it home to pull the Moose within two at 5:42. With Manitoba on a late power play and pressing for a goal, the Admirals got a hold of the puck and iced the game with an empty netter from Grimaldi. The Moose fell in the weekend finale.

Statbook

Austin Poganski is on a four-game point streak and has at least a point in seven of his last eight games

Kristian Reichel has points in three straight games with four points (2G, 2A)

The Moose have recorded 30 or more shots in all 16 games this season

Quotable

Moose Assistant Coach Eric Dubois

"They all want to get involved offensively. That's their identity. Dylan Samberg, Jimmy Olginy even Johnathan Kovacevic likes to get involved. From me it's just about teaching them when to go, when to force things and when not to force things. It's reading plays in the offensive zone, reading plays during breakouts. There are some routes to follow. There's a lot of details to be a good offensive defenceman. It's not about rushing things or taking good shots from the point. There's reads, there's situations, who has the puck, whether or not the defenceman is on his backhand or not. Those offensive defencemen push the limit as much as they can. I just want to teach them when they can do it. They're all special players and they want to learn as much as possible."

What's Next?

The Moose face the Texas Stars for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

