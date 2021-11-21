Iowa Recalls Zmolek from Heartlanders
November 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the team has recalled defenseman Riese Zmolek from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.
Zmolek, 25 (9/12/1996), played in two games with the Wild after being recalled on Oct. 28, 2021. The 6-1, 201-pound native of Rochester, Minn. Made his AHL debut on Oct. 30, 2021 at Manitoba. Zmolek has recorded a plus-1 rating in six games with the Heartlanders this season.
Iowa plays at home against the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
