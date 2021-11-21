Iowa Recalls Zmolek from Heartlanders

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the team has recalled defenseman Riese Zmolek from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

Zmolek, 25 (9/12/1996), played in two games with the Wild after being recalled on Oct. 28, 2021. The 6-1, 201-pound native of Rochester, Minn. Made his AHL debut on Oct. 30, 2021 at Manitoba. Zmolek has recorded a plus-1 rating in six games with the Heartlanders this season.

Iowa plays at home against the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. CT.

