Marlies Look to Complete Back-To-Back with Win vs. Cleveland

November 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday for the first of three straight meetings between the two teams. The two last met on October 24th at Coca-Cola Coliseum where the Marlies came out on top 3-2 after a shootout.

Toronto currently sits second in the North division, while Cleveland is just behind them in third. The Monsters are coming off of two straight victories against Syracuse, while the Marlies are riding the high from an overtime win against Lehigh Valley on Saturday evening. The Marlies are 4-3-0-1 against North Division opponents this season.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Josh Ho-Sang who has eight goals and 12 points so far this season, and Brett Seney who sits second on the team in points with 11. On the Monsters side, Tyler Angle also leads the team with 12 points.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

