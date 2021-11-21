Heat Extend Point Streak to Team-Record 12 Games with Sunday Win
November 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - With a 4-for-5 performance from the penalty kill and multi-point outings from Jakob Pelletier, Byron Froese and Matthew Phillips, the Stockton Heat (10-0-2-0) defeated the Ontario Reign (10-2-0-1) by a 4-2 final in a clash of the Pacific Division's top two teams Sunday at Toyota Arena.
With the win, the Heat extended their point streak to 12 games, setting a new team record. Center Glenn Gawdin etched his name atop Stockton's all-time scoring leaderboard with an assist on the game-clinching empty-netter, his 110th career AHL point.
The Reign took the upper hand in the first, Gabriel Vilardi getting the last touch for the home team on a puck that skidded past Dustin Wolf for a 1-0 edge. The lead lasted less than two minutes as Pelletier took a puck in the high slot and beat netminder Garret Sparks to pull even after 20 minutes.
The Heat gained control in the second frame with scores from Adam Ruzicka and Froese, both tallies coming on the power play as Stockton amassed a multi-goal edge. The Reign struck back right before the horn sounded on the second stanza as Helge Grans put a deflection into the back of the net with less than six seconds remaining to pull Ontario back within striking distance.
The teams battled to a scoreless draw through the third until Luke Philp's empty netter, assisted by Gawdin and Colton Poolman, with less than a second remaining for the 4-2 final.
NOTABLE
With a pair of assists, Matthew Phillips surpassed Andrew Mangiapane for third place in Heat scoring history with 105 points.
With a goal and an assist, Jakob Pelletier moved to second among active AHL rookies with 15 points on the season.
Adam Ruzicka became the first AHL player to reach 10 goals this season with his second period tally.
With an assist on Luke Philp's empty net goal, Glenn Gawdin overtook Ryan Lomberg for sole possession of first place in scoring (110 points) in Stockton's franchise history.
Stockton is 10-0-2-0 over the team-best, 12-game point streak.
The Heat are now 5-0-0-0 on the road this season. It was Ontario's first home regulation loss ont he year.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 2-for-5
STK PK - 4-for-5
THREE STARS
First - Dustin Wolf (31 svs)
Second - Byron Froese (1g, 1a)
Third - Gabriel Vilardi (1g)
GOALIES
W - Dustin Wolf (31 saves on 33 shots faced)
L - Garret Sparks (28 saves on 32 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat and Reign conclude their two-game set Monday at 7 p.m. Stockton will then head to Colorado for a pair of games Friday and Saturday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2021
- Wolf, Stockton Stonewall Reign - Ontario Reign
- Heat Extend Point Streak to Team-Record 12 Games with Sunday Win - Stockton Heat
- Bears Close Weekend with 4-2 Win on Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Wrap Road Trip with 4-2 Loss to Bears - Charlotte Checkers
- Wild Drop Sunday Matinee to Tucson, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Moose Downed by Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Come Back for 6-5 Overtime Victory over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Stop Moose, Snap Losing Skid - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Lead from Tape-to-Tape, Secure 2-1 Win over Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
- Thunderbirds Overtake Islanders in the Third - Bridgeport Islanders
- Torrid T-Birds Triumph Again in Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Capitals Recall Brett Leason from Hershey, Re-Assign Garrett Pilon - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Tanner Kero from Texas, Reassign Forward Riley Tufte to Texas - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Recalls Groulx and Lettieri - San Diego Gulls
- 5 Things: Heat at Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Look to Complete Back-To-Back with Win vs. Cleveland - Toronto Marlies
- Top Two Teams in Pacific Face off Sunday in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Iowa Recalls Zmolek from Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Recalls Addison from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Checkers at Bears, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game #12: Tucson at Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
- Henderson Falls to Eagles, 2-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Griffins Third-Period Comeback Falls Short at Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Annunen Propels Eagles to 2-1 Win over Silver Knights - Colorado Eagles
- McLaughlin's Big Night and Delia's Big Saves Give Hogs a 3-2 Shootout Win over Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Top Griffins in Overtime Thriller - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.