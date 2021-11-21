Henderson Falls to Eagles, 2-1

The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Colorado Eagles, 2-1, at Saturday night Budweiser Event Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Daniel D'Amato opened the scoring early into the first, giving HSK a 1-0 lead. Roland McKeown collected one for the Eagles, tying up the game at the end of the second period. Ryan Wagner earned the lead for the Eagles with a goal 15:11 in the third. The Silver Knights were outshot 23 to 31.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights return home to Orleans Arena to take on the Iowa Wild on Nov. 28 at 12 p.m. PT and Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup live locally on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) or AHLtv, and listen in on 1230 The Game.

