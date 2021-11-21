Capitals Recall Brett Leason from Hershey, Re-Assign Garrett Pilon

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled right wing Brett Leason from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and re-assigned Garrett Pilon to Hershey, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded three points (2g, 1a) in 10 games with the Capitals this season.

The Calgary, Alberta, native recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games during the 2020-21 season with Hershey, including 13 points (5g, 8a) in his final 15 games. Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Leason ranked fourth on Hershey in goals and points and second in shots (74). Additionally, Leason was one of five skaters to appear in all 33 of Hershey's games and was the only Hershey player to record a power play goal (1), a shorthanded goal (1) and a game-winning goal (2).

Pilon, 23, scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 16 against the Anaheim Ducks and has played in two games for the Capitals this season. The Mineola, New York, native made his NHL debut with the Capitals last season on May 8, 2021 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

During the 2020-21 season, the 6'0", 191-pound forward recorded 16 points (4g, 12a) in 14 games with the Bears, ranking third on Hershey in points per game (1.14).

In 159 career games with Hershey, Pilon has recorded 96 points (37g, 59a).

