Monsters Come Back for 6-5 Overtime Victory over Marlies

TORONTO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 6-5 in overtime on Sunday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 8-3-1-3 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Jake Christiansen scored an unassisted tally at 4:12 of the opening period to grab an early lead for Cleveland, but Toronto's Brett Seney notched a power-play goal at 9:22 and a marker from Curtis Douglas at 17:07 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 2-1. The Marlies added two more goals in the middle frame starting with Jack Kopacka on the man advantage at 11:35 followed by Pavel Gogolev at 18:27. Cleveland had the final say of the second period after Liam Foudy notched a tally at 19:06 with an assist from Kevin Stenlund cutting Toronto's lead to 4-2 after 40 minutes. Brendan Gaunce scored a quick goal 23 seconds into the final frame with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Tyler Angle to bring the game within one goal for the Monsters. Carson Meyer tied the game at with a tally at 5:56 off helpers from Adam Helewka and Christiansen, but Toronto's Alex Steeves responded with a marker at 8:47. Fix-Wolansky brought the game to a 5-5 tie after a goal at 18:21 with assists from Gaunce and Stenlund forcing overtime. Tyler Sikura recorded the game-winning goal while on the power play at 2:12 of the extra frame off feeds from Christiansen and Gaunce bringing the final score to 6-5.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 23 saves for the victory while Toronto's Michael Hutchinson made 41 saves in defeat.

The Monsters return home to host the Toronto Marlies on Friday, November 26, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 3 1 - 6

TOR 2 2 1 0 - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 47 1/4 1/3 6 min / 3 inf

TOR 28 2/3 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov W 23 5 4-2-2

TOR Hutchinson OT 41 6 2-1-2

Cleveland Record: 8-3-1-3, 2nd North Division

Toronto Record: 8-4-1-1, 3rd North Division

